Fatal shooting in Songkhla after heated altercation

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A heated altercation led to a fatal shooting in Songkhla when an ice delivery man was shot dead by a rival. The confrontation occurred yesterday, October 27, in Singhanakhon district, Songkhla province, at around 7.30pm.

CCTV footage revealed the confrontation between the victim, 23 year old Thanakorn and his assailant, 33 year old Kritnai. Thanakorn, riding a sidecar motorcycle, encountered Kritnai, who was on a pink and black Honda motorcycle. An intense exchange of words ensued before Kritnai drew a 9mm pistol and fired at Thanakorn, hitting him in the arm and back, resulting in his death at the scene.

Advertisements

The CCTV footage shows Kritnai pointing at Thanakorn, shouting, and then shooting at him, confirmed an anonymous source.

Following the shooting, Kritnai walked back to his motorcycle, gun in hand, and rode away. It was later revealed that the two had already had a heated argument earlier that day.

The police, led by the Chief of Singhanakhon Police Station, Ekgarat Suansan, and the Chief Investigator of Songkhla Provincial Police, Dusit Promsrin, arrived at the scene today to conduct a detailed investigation.

Police confirmed they had identified Kritnai as the perpetrator. The police are currently gathering evidence to request an arrest warrant. In the latest development, Kritnai has contacted police to surrender.

The motive behind the shooting appears to stem from an ongoing personal dispute between the two men. The exact nature of the conflict remains unclear but it is evident that the altercation escalated to lethal violence.

Advertisements

The victim’s body will be laid to rest following Islamic funeral rites at the local cemetery in Ban Hua Khao this afternoon, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a fatal shooting over a love triangle occurred outside Katu Police Station in Phuket on Sunday, October 13, when two men and one woman arranged a meeting to resolve the matter.