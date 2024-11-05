Danish tourist terrorises Koh Samui with weapons cache

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A Danish tourist left Koh Samui in shock after a terrifying string of incidents involving threats, weapons, and what police are calling disturbing behaviour.

Bophut Police began their investigation around 11am on Saturday, November 2 after multiple complaints about a foreign man wielding an air gun and machete, allegedly menacing locals and tourists.

Advertisements

Witnesses reported the man, identified as 31 year old Asger Ploug Emborg from Denmark, threatened a Myanmar worker, yelling death threats while brandishing an air gun. Two Thai women then came forward, claiming he attacked their vehicle and shot at them with the air gun, shouting for them to get out.

In another chilling encounter, one victim said he pursued her along the main road, pointing the air gun out of his car window in a menacing manner.

The chaos didn’t stop there. Hotel staff alerted police later that day, describing Emborg’s disorderly conduct, where he reportedly threw objects around and brandished weapons, causing alarm among other guests.

When police arrived, they found Emborg visibly intoxicated and allegedly armed to the teeth. A search of his room and vehicle uncovered an alarming array of weapons, including an air rifle, two air guns, a samurai sword, an axe, six knives, plastic bullets, and gas canisters.

The suspect was promptly arrested on charges of public disturbance, Police Chief Somchai confirmed.

Advertisements

“He was visibly intoxicated and displayed erratic behaviour.”

Emborg, who reportedly smiled during his police interrogation, appeared confused and disoriented and has not responded to any accusations. Police are conducting a psychiatric evaluation and drug tests to determine any underlying factors in his alarming actions, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, a Danish man wreaked havoc in a central Bangkok hospital, leaving police scrambling to contain the chaos. The bizarre incident unfolded at 4.45am on October 7, at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Pathumwan, Bangkok, when a 40 year old foreigner erupted into a frenzy in the emergency room.