Thai woman rewards honest collector with job after cash return

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 14, 2025
210 2 minutes read
Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai woman rewarded a garbage collector with a job at her rubber store in the Isaan province of Udon Thani after he found her lost cash totalling 100,000 baht and returned the entire amount to her.

The 28 year old garbage collector, Boonkong “Namfon” Manmueangpak, arrived at Klang Yai Police Station on his bicycle yesterday, March 13, asking officers to find the rightful owner of 100,000 baht in cash that he had found on the roadside.

Namfon explained that he was cycling and searching for recyclable garbage when he noticed the cash near an electricity pole. The officers then took Namfon to the scene for a reenactment.

While they were conducting the reenactment, a 41 year old woman, Piyanut Srithong, arrived and immediately approached the police to report her lost money.

Piyanut explained that she worked at a rubber store, buying rubber products from locals in the area and later selling them to multiple factories.

Her employer, Wilai Prapkhonchua, needed a large amount of cash to purchase the rubber products, so she asked Piyanut to pawn her gold accessories at a nearby shop for cash.

Thai man returns cash to rightful owner gets job as reward
Photo via ThaiRath

After completing the procedures to prove her rightful ownership of the money, the police returned the cash to Piyanut. Grateful for Namfon’s honesty, she gave him 3,000 baht as a reward and offered to take him home.

Upon arriving at Namfon’s home, Piyanut felt saddened by his living conditions. He resided in a shabby wooden house with his grandmother and collected recyclables to make a living.

The recycling garbage factory would come to his home twice a month to buy the garbage, and he earned only 500 to 600 baht each time.

Thai woman gives job to garbage collector who returns lost cash
Piyanut Srithong | Photo via ThaiRath

To help Namfon and reward his honesty, Piyanut consulted with her employer, who decided to hire him to work at the store.

Wilai stated that a person like Namfon is a rare find, as others may have taken the money and spent it all, but Namfon did not.

Thai rubber store owner helps garbage collector who found her lost money
Photo via ThaiRath

Namfon’s story caught the attention of several Thai news agencies. Speaking to the media, he said, “I don’t want the money because it was not mine.”

He added that his grandmother had taught him never to take valuables belonging to others.

Namfon expressed his happiness at having a more stable job, saying that it would enable him to take better care of his grandmother.

Thai garbage collector gets job as reward for his honesty
Wilai Prapkhonchua | Photo via ThaiRath

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

