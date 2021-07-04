Phuket
Phuket unveils “colour” festival to reinvigorate economy
In an attempt to build excitement for the reopening of Phuket, Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism, working with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Phuket officials, has unveiled a campaign called “The Colourful Phuket Bring Back the Happiness”.
The festival is intended to bring back “engaging” activities and the touristic atmosphere of the island. The project commenced yesterday and extends to the end of the month. The festival will consist of fireworks, live music, performances, water sports, and art installations. Food trucks will make an appearance at Patong, Phuket’s most well known beach.
Nat Krutsuot, TAT’s Creative Activities Division Director, says the campaign will function as a litmus test for the other areas of the country reopening.
The schedule of activities under the campaign is as the following:
- Week 1 (3-9 July): Colourful art installations and recycled art displays at Patong Beach and the Old Town District along with local food trucks and mini-concerts
- Week 2 (10-16 July): Surf and sea sports activities with colourful photogenic displays and great beach vibes at Kata Beach, and sunset yoga at Promthep Cape
- Week 3 (17-23 July): Digital art installations and street music at Patong Beach
- Week 4 (24-31 July): Projection mapping art and street music at the Old Town District
Thai officials estimate that there will be nearly 550,00 locals/ex-pats/other visitors who will enjoy the festival and bring in millions of baht for the economy.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
