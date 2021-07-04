Connect with us

World

Philippines military plane crashes, 17 confirmed dead

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: File Photo

A C130 Hercules, Philippines military plane crashed earlier this morning. 92 people were on board. 17 people have been confirmed dead and 40 people have survived and were taken to a nearby military hospital.

The plane crashed in the southern Philippine province of Sulu, 950 kilometres/600 miles south of the capital, Manila. The condition of the remaining soldiers is currently unknown.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says the C130 was trying to land at the Jolo airport but overshot the runway.

Seventeen bodies were found at the crash site on Jolo island, but 40 people survived and were taken to a nearby military hospital. Fire and smoke curled out the wreckage, blackening trees and charring coconuts.

Officials say there was no evidence the aircraft was the victim of an attack. An investigation is planned once the rescue mission is finished.

The soldiers were part of the military’s increased presence in the southern Philippines to combat groups such as the Abu Sayyaf.

According to an AFP report, several of the soldiers on board had just completed basic training.

The aircraft was 1 of 2 planes that the U.S. gave the Philippines through the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, says a government website.

The Philippines military forces have had their shares of crashes:

  • Last month, a Black Hawk helicopter went down during a training mission, leaving 6 people dead.
  • In 2008, a Lockheed plane being flown by the Philippines Air Force crashed, killing 11 people.
  • In 2000, an Air Philippines Boeing 737 crashed, killing 131 people.
  • In 1993 A Philippines Air Force C-130 crashed, killing 30 people

SOURCE: BBC Reuters

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
👋 Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
🔍 Post a free Thailand classified ad or view events in Thailand
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter, or ask about advertising
👍 Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News
📺 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World19 seconds ago

Philippines military plane crashes, 17 confirmed dead
Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket unveils “colour” festival to reinvigorate economy
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

South Korea launches Sandboxesque reopening

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Man allegedly admits to killing his son
Thailand2 hours ago

Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
Tourism3 hours ago

1,324 arrive in Phuket Sandbox, government denies COE delays
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

64 year old with kidney disease dies after inoculation, daughter claims vaccination link
Thailand3 hours ago

Covid alert issued for Thai smile flight from Bangkok to Phuket, arrived last Thursday
Thailand4 hours ago

Renowned Thai doctor says 70% of new Covid cases are Delta variant
Tourism4 hours ago

Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
World5 hours ago

2 dead and 20 missing in Japanese landslide, rescuers continue to search for survivors
Phuket5 hours ago

Flights and passenger numbers slowly rising in Phuket Sandbox
Thailand7 hours ago

Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, 44 deaths
Thailand7 hours ago

Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, news briefs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Moderna import process hasn’t begun, pending payment
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending