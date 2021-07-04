Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

South Korea launches Sandboxesque reopening

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: South Korea has reopened with a similar scheme to the Phuket Sandbox. (via Wikimedia)

Vaccinated travellers can avoid 14-day quarantines as long as they have proof of World Health Organisation-approved vaccination, a negative Covid-19 test, are not travelling from a high-risk country, and get advance approval before travelling. Wait, wait! Before you click away, this isn’t yet another Phuket Sandbox story; this is the strikingly similar reopening plan enacted by South Korea that also launched on July 1.

Much like Phuket’s Sandbox, the Korean plan – shall we call it the Seoul K-Box? – is meant to ease the country back into international travel by relaxing restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers following much of the same requirements and procedure as the Phuket plan. But unlike Thailand’s efforts, the aim is less to jumpstart international tourism and more to encourage continued mass vaccination and to allow in those with a compelling need to travel.

Aside from the vaccine and Covid-19 testing requirements, those wishing to travel to South Korea must present documentation proving family connections, business needs, academic necessity, or significant public interest before being approved to travel to Korea.

South Korea has followed Phuket’s lead, even as neighbouring countries remain locked down. Vietnam has been all but sealed to the outside world for 15 months, and Hong Kong has reduced quarantine to 7 days for those coming from safe areas who test positive for Covid-19 antibodies (meaning they are vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 already) but have not announced plans to reopen. Singapore turned heads by declaring Covid-19 part of life now and no longer treating it as a plague that could be eradicated, but they still have a 14-day quarantine and no reopening date.

For South Korea though, another goal of the sandbox-style reopening is that in allowing only vaccinated travellers in, it incentivises though who haven’t yet been vaccinated to get their shots. The government had previously waived quarantine requirements for anyone vaccinated in South Korea who then left the country and returned. These rules, along with reducing capacity restrictions at entertainment venues and allowing vaccinated people to go mask-free outdoors, encourage people to get their inoculation.

But wait, South Korea is allowing open nightlife and soju isn’t banned while Phuket has both bars and booze on lockdown? Why is that? In a word: Vaccines.

While South Korea was slow to get its vaccine drive off the ground like many other Asian nations, it is now behind only sparse Mongolia, China, Singapore and Hong Kong in vaccination rates. The push to vaccinate has allowed the easing of restrictions and the first step towards a reopening like Thailand’s, except with booze and activities.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
👋 Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
🔍 Post a free Thailand classified ad or view events in Thailand
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter, or ask about advertising
👍 Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News
📺 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)27 seconds ago

South Korea launches Sandboxesque reopening
Thailand37 mins ago

Man allegedly admits to killing his son
Thailand44 mins ago

Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism2 hours ago

1,324 arrive in Phuket Sandbox, government denies COE delays
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

64 year old with kidney disease dies after inoculation, daughter claims vaccination link
Thailand2 hours ago

Covid alert issued for Thai smile flight from Bangkok to Phuket, arrived last Thursday
Thailand3 hours ago

Renowned Thai doctor says 70% of new Covid cases are Delta variant
Tourism3 hours ago

Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
World4 hours ago

2 dead and 20 missing in Japanese landslide, rescuers continue to search for survivors
Phuket4 hours ago

Flights and passenger numbers slowly rising in Phuket Sandbox
Thailand6 hours ago

Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, 44 deaths
Thailand6 hours ago

Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, news briefs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Moderna import process hasn’t begun, pending payment
Protests19 hours ago

Pro-democracy, Covid-19 protesters merge at Government House
Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago

3 markets and 2 companies closed in Pattaya for Covid-19
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending