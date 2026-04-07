Phuket speedboat explosion kills Thai tour guide, injures 5 others

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 7, 2026, 9:42 AM
222 1 minute read
Phuket speedboat explosion kills Thai tour guide, injures 5 others | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

A Thai tour guide died, and five other crew members were injured in a Phuket speedboat explosion at about 11am yesterday, March 6, at Coco Pier in Vichit subdistrict, Mueang district, Phuket.

The explosion was reported on the speedboat called Tequila while it was moored at the pier. Volunteer firefighters and rescue workers rushed to the scene after the blast was followed by a fire.

CCTV footage from a nearby camera captured the moment of the incident. The video reportedly showed the speedboat exploding without any prior sign of malfunction, with three people seen scrambling out of the boat in panic.

According to Channel 7, six people were on board at the time, including a tour guide, technicians and boat workers. The vessel had been scheduled for servicing that day and was docked at the pier for repairs and an engine oil change.

Phuket speedboat fire
Photo via Channel 8

Firefighters decided to tow the boat out to sea while trying to control the blaze to prevent it from spreading to nearby vessels. The speedboat later sank near Koh Taphao Yai, about 10 minutes from the pier.

Five injured crew members were taken to the hospital, while 24 year old tour guide Khomphet Whandee was initially reported missing. A volunteer dive team from the Kusol Dham Phuket Foundation later searched for him.

Divers found Khomphet’s body trapped inside the damaged speedboat underwater at about 3.10pm yesterday. One of the injured crew members, Khomkrit Arundate, was reported to be in critical condition and remained under close care from the medical team at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

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Thai guide killed in speedboat explosion in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

MRG Online reported that the speedboat belonged to Once Yachting Phuket. The vessel was described as a twin-engine speedboat.

The company and relevant departments are working to recover the boat from the seabed as part of the investigation into the cause of the explosion and fire. The cause was suspected to be a fuel system failure or actions by crew members on board.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 7, 2026, 9:42 AM
222 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.