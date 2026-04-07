Phuket speedboat explosion kills Thai tour guide, injures 5 others

A Thai tour guide died, and five other crew members were injured in a Phuket speedboat explosion at about 11am yesterday, March 6, at Coco Pier in Vichit subdistrict, Mueang district, Phuket.

The explosion was reported on the speedboat called Tequila while it was moored at the pier. Volunteer firefighters and rescue workers rushed to the scene after the blast was followed by a fire.

CCTV footage from a nearby camera captured the moment of the incident. The video reportedly showed the speedboat exploding without any prior sign of malfunction, with three people seen scrambling out of the boat in panic.

According to Channel 7, six people were on board at the time, including a tour guide, technicians and boat workers. The vessel had been scheduled for servicing that day and was docked at the pier for repairs and an engine oil change.

Firefighters decided to tow the boat out to sea while trying to control the blaze to prevent it from spreading to nearby vessels. The speedboat later sank near Koh Taphao Yai, about 10 minutes from the pier.

Five injured crew members were taken to the hospital, while 24 year old tour guide Khomphet Whandee was initially reported missing. A volunteer dive team from the Kusol Dham Phuket Foundation later searched for him.

Divers found Khomphet’s body trapped inside the damaged speedboat underwater at about 3.10pm yesterday. One of the injured crew members, Khomkrit Arundate, was reported to be in critical condition and remained under close care from the medical team at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

MRG Online reported that the speedboat belonged to Once Yachting Phuket. The vessel was described as a twin-engine speedboat.

The company and relevant departments are working to recover the boat from the seabed as part of the investigation into the cause of the explosion and fire. The cause was suspected to be a fuel system failure or actions by crew members on board.