Thailand

Army provides food for the Rawai Sea gypsy community

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: PR Phuket

The Royal Thai Army has set up a food kitchen for the Rawai sea gypsies as the community has been in lockdown since September 15. The lockdown will remain in place until September 28. The Royal Field Kitchen Car has been cooking and handing out food for almost 2 weeks now. They have travelled all over the island to bring food to people who have been struggling through the Covid pandemic.

Phuket officials helped the effort by taking lunch boxes from the food kitchen’s van and delivering the food to members of the sea gypsy community. The food had been prepared by members of the 4th Army Region and the Andaman Natural Resources Conservation Foundation. The Royal Field Kitchen Car is due to be at the Karon Temple today. They will prepare food and dispense advice to residents on how to combat the spread of Covid.

Due to an official order, people are not allowed to enter or leave the community except for vehicles that are delivering goods, including cooking equipment, medical supplies, and vehicles that are on government missions. To ensure people stay contained in the community, checkpoints have been set up near the entrance to the community near the Rawai Pier. To enter or exit the village, permission must be granted by the communicable disease control officers at the checkpoints.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

