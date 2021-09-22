Connect with us

Phuket

Governor announces restrictions on Phuket Vegetarian Festival

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Phuket Vegetarian Festival 2019

The Phuket Vegetarian Festival will be scaled down and under tight restrictions this year to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The weeklong festival, where some practice self-mutilation to connect with the spirit world, draws tourists from across the country, and the world. The Phuket governor announced that this year’s festival from October 5 to 15 will have restrictions on the activities and number of participants.

Each Chinese shrine involved in the festival must limit the people taking part in the ceremonies, including the mediums who are said to practice self-mutilation to connect with the spirit world. Some pierce large objects, like thick needles and even swords, through their cheeks and ears.

Along with following the basic disease control measures, like wearing masks and checking temperatures, the ceremonial activities must be scaled down, fireworks and flares are banned, and both spirit mediums and their assistants must be fully vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19. The Bangkok Post says that displays of supernatural power through mediums are banned, but the report did go into detail about what exactly that means.

The Phuket governor says that if 10% of participants at the shrine test positive for Covid-19, then the shrine must reduce the number of activities and limit the number of participants. The shrine must cancel all events if more than 20% of participants are infected.

WARNING: The video below contains images of self-mutilation that some may find disturbing.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Guides2 mins ago

Bangkok’s best weekend picnic spots
Guides7 mins ago

The 8 most beautiful natural sights to see in Krabi
Guides1 hour ago

The complete guide for the most unique experiences in Phuket

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

Army provides food for the Rawai Sea gypsy community
Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket Covid-19 passes 60 deaths, 100 Sandboxers, 9,000 total cases
Phuket2 hours ago

Governor announces restrictions on Phuket Vegetarian Festival
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

GMT | OnlyFans creators arrested; another possible reopening delay | Episode 94
Crime2 hours ago

Former deputy attorney-general to be investigated over serious wrongdoings in Red Bull hit-and-run case
World2 hours ago

Melbourne hit by 6.0 magnitude quake, tremors across south-east Australia
Thailand3 hours ago

Esports officially recognised as professional sport, new opportunities follow
Thailand3 hours ago

5 provinces may delay reopening until November, Chiang Mai cautious
World3 hours ago

Amnesty says vaccine makers putting profits before lives amid global inequity
Economy3 hours ago

Industry body says Thai government must borrow another 1 trillion baht
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 141 deaths and 11,252 new cases
News4 hours ago

FDA passes on using Sinopharm vaccine for children over 3 years old
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending