Phuket
Phuket Covid-19 over 3000 total, nearly 900 this week, 189 today
Today’s Covid-19 numbers in Phuket push the overall total above 3000, bring the weekly total to just about 900 (10 times the original threshold for reevaluating the Phuket Sandbox), and sets yet another daily record. 189 new domestic cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday, making the count for 6 of the last 7 days over 100 infections. 3 new Sandbox infections were found in international travellers.
After yesterday’s record of 156 new infections pushed the 7-day Covid-19 total in Phuket to just on the verge of 800, today’s total surpassed the previous record by 33 and brought the 7-day totals to just under 900 infections in a week, with 898 infections over the past week.
The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report confirmed the new infections and no new Covid-19 deaths in Phuket. Breakdowns of Phuket data, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.
TOTALS
- 189: Total new daily cases
- 898: Total new weekly cases in the last 7 days
- 3,070: Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket (not including the demographics listed below)
- 18: Deaths in Phuket from Covid-19, 4 since last Monday
ANTIGEN TEST KITS
- 19: People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests
- 430: People in Covid-19 Care Centres for people awaiting RT-PCR tests after a positive ATK test, down from 444 yesterday
HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION
- 1,225: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, down 1 from yesterday
- 1,935: Total number of people released from medical care, up 206 from Tuesday
- 1,473: Total hospital beds in Phuket, up 72 from yesterday
- 1,009: Occupied hospital beds, up 51 from yesterday
- 464: Available hospital beds, up 20 from yesterday
- 68.50%: Hospital bed occupancy rate
- 32: Red patients with severe Covid-19 infections, up 1 from yesterday
- 324: Yellow patients with moderate Covid-19 infections, down 3 from yesterday
- 393: Green patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms, down 18 from yesterday
ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET
The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:
- 73: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, up 3 from yesterday
- 39: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
- 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
- 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday
DAILY CASES THIS WEEK
- 189: August 25
- 156: August 24
- 73: August 23
- 124: August 22
- 126: August 21
- 101: August 20
- 129: August 19
COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION
- Rassada – 643 cases (+64)
- Phuket Town – 578
- Talad Yai 335, (+18)
- Talad Neua 243
- Wichit – 301 (+13)
- Cherng Talay – 242 (+4)
- Kathu – 156 (+8)
- Patong – 138
- Srisoonthorn – 132 (+16)
- Thepkrasattri – 121 (+5)
- Chalong – 111 (+2)
- Koh Kaew – 85 (+5)
- Rawai – 79 (+2)
- Karon – 40
- Kamala – 39 (+1)
- Pa Khlok – 42 (+10)
- Mai Khao – 34 (+7)
- Sakhu – 16 (+1)
SOURCE: The Phuket News
