Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket Covid-19 over 3000 total, nearly 900 this week, 189 today

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: thae jirapon unsplash

Today’s Covid-19 numbers in Phuket push the overall total above 3000, bring the weekly total to just about 900 (10 times the original threshold for reevaluating the Phuket Sandbox), and sets yet another daily record. 189 new domestic cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday, making the count for 6 of the last 7 days over 100 infections. 3 new Sandbox infections were found in international travellers.

After yesterday’s record of 156 new infections pushed the 7-day Covid-19 total in Phuket to just on the verge of 800, today’s total surpassed the previous record by 33 and brought the 7-day totals to just under 900 infections in a week, with 898 infections over the past week.

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report confirmed the new infections and no new Covid-19 deaths in Phuket. Breakdowns of Phuket data, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

  • 189: Total new daily cases
  • 898: Total new weekly cases in the last 7 days
  • 3,070: Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket (not including the demographics listed below)
  • 18: Deaths in Phuket from Covid-19, 4 since last Monday

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

  • 19: People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests
  • 430: People in Covid-19 Care Centres for people awaiting RT-PCR tests after a positive ATK test, down from 444 yesterday

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

  • 1,225: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, down 1 from yesterday
  • 1,935: Total number of people released from medical care, up 206 from Tuesday

 

  • 1,473: Total hospital beds in Phuket, up 72 from yesterday
  • 1,009: Occupied hospital beds, up 51 from yesterday
  • 464: Available hospital beds, up 20 from yesterday
  • 68.50%: Hospital bed occupancy rate

 

  • 32: Red patients with severe Covid-19 infections, up 1 from yesterday
  • 324: Yellow patients with moderate Covid-19 infections, down 3 from yesterday
  • 393: Green patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms, down 18 from yesterday

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

  • 73: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, up 3 from yesterday
  • 39: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
  • 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
  • 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

DAILY CASES THIS WEEK

  • 189: August 25
  • 156: August 24
  • 73: August 23
  • 124: August 22
  • 126: August 21
  • 101: August 20
  • 129: August 19

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

  • Rassada – 643 cases (+64)
  • Phuket Town – 578
    • Talad Yai 335, (+18)
    • Talad Neua 243
  • Wichit – 301 (+13)
  • Cherng Talay – 242 (+4)
  • Kathu – 156 (+8)
  • Patong – 138
  • Srisoonthorn – 132 (+16)
  • Thepkrasattri – 121 (+5)
  • Chalong – 111 (+2)
  • Koh Kaew – 85 (+5)
  • Rawai – 79 (+2)
  • Karon – 40
  • Kamala – 39 (+1)
  • Pa Khlok – 42 (+10)
  • Mai Khao – 34 (+7)
  • Sakhu – 16 (+1)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket36 seconds ago

Phuket Covid-19 over 3000 total, nearly 900 this week, 189 today
Crime6 mins ago

7 police officers face charges relating to suspect’s death in custody
Thailand9 mins ago

Red Cross pleads for blood donations due to shortage
Sponsored19 hours ago

Apply for a business visa in Thailand easily

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

Police bust gang that allegedly transported migrant workers
Thailand2 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Killer policeman on the run, Bangkok Sandbox | August 26
Thailand2 hours ago

“Sandbox” tourist safety measures tightened in Phuket following murder case
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime3 hours ago

19 arrested for gambling and drugs in Suphan Buri
Thailand4 hours ago

7 teenagers arrested for allegedly planning to use small bombs at protest
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

UNICEF says ongoing closure of schools is affecting child development
Pattaya4 hours ago

Man assaulted at Pattaya worker camp
Crime5 hours ago

Man arrested for allegedly pretending to be a cop and sexually assaulting prostitutes
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Figures show Covid-related deaths 2.5 times higher among pregnant women
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Officials meet today to discuss easing some Covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Restaurant operators accept rules for re-opening dine-in services
Crime6 hours ago

Manhunt launched for ex-cop who allegedly killed suspect in custody
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending