Phuket Covid-19 over 3000 total, nearly 900 this week, 189 today

Today’s Covid-19 numbers in Phuket push the overall total above 3000, bring the weekly total to just about 900 (10 times the original threshold for reevaluating the Phuket Sandbox), and sets yet another daily record. 189 new domestic cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday, making the count for 6 of the last 7 days over 100 infections. 3 new Sandbox infections were found in international travellers.

After yesterday’s record of 156 new infections pushed the 7-day Covid-19 total in Phuket to just on the verge of 800, today’s total surpassed the previous record by 33 and brought the 7-day totals to just under 900 infections in a week, with 898 infections over the past week.

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report confirmed the new infections and no new Covid-19 deaths in Phuket. Breakdowns of Phuket data, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

189: Total new daily cases

898: Total new weekly cases in the last 7 days

3,070: Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket (not including the demographics listed below)

18: Deaths in Phuket from Covid-19, 4 since last Monday

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

19: People testing positive with ATKs, unconfirmed until tested with RT-PCR tests

430: People in Covid-19 Care Centres for people awaiting RT-PCR tests after a positive ATK test, down from 444 yesterday

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

1,225: People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket, down 1 from yesterday

1,935: Total number of people released from medical care, up 206 from Tuesday

1,473: Total hospital beds in Phuket, up 72 from yesterday

1,009: Occupied hospital beds, up 51 from yesterday

464: Available hospital beds, up 20 from yesterday

68.50%: Hospital bed occupancy rate

32: Red patients with severe Covid-19 infections, up 1 from yesterday

324: Yellow patients with moderate Covid-19 infections, down 3 from yesterday

393: Green patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms, down 18 from yesterday

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

73: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, up 3 from yesterday

39: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday

23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday

10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

DAILY CASES THIS WEEK

189: August 25

156: August 24

73: August 23

124: August 22

126: August 21

101: August 20

129: August 19

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Rassada – 643 cases (+64)

Phuket Town – 578 Talad Yai 335, (+18) Talad Neua 243

Wichit – 301 (+13)

Cherng Talay – 242 (+4)

Kathu – 156 (+8)

Patong – 138

Srisoonthorn – 132 (+16)

Thepkrasattri – 121 (+5)

Chalong – 111 (+2)

Koh Kaew – 85 (+5)

Rawai – 79 (+2)

Karon – 40

Kamala – 39 (+1)

Pa Khlok – 42 (+10)

Mai Khao – 34 (+7)

Sakhu – 16 (+1)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

