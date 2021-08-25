Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Record 156 Covid-19 infections as Phuket edges near 800 a week

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr Jeff Gunn

The number of weekly rolling Covid-19 infections in Phuket is poised to pass 800, as 5 of the last 7 days have seen infections of over 100 people and the 7-day total now stands at 798 new local Covid-19 infections. According to the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, yesterday marked a new daily high of 156 new infections and one new death due to Covid-19.

79 possible cases were uncovered with antigen test kits, but are not considered official until the patients have been tested using more reliable RT-PCR tests. There are 444 people being held at Covid-19 Care Centres, locations set up for people in the grey are of having tested positive with an antigen test kit, but not yet confirmed positive or negative with an RT-PCR test.

TOTALS

The total number of domestic infections in Phuket since the start of April is 2,881. After 44 people were released yesterday, a total of 1,729 people have been discharged from medical care or supervision, while 1,226 people still remain hospitalised or under medical supervision.

DEATHS

18 people have died from Covid-19 in Phuket since the start of the third wave of the pandemic in Thailand in April. July saw 5 deaths total, but August has now had 6 fatalities, 4 of them occurring just since last Monday.

HOSPITALISATION

110 more people yesterday than the day before are now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 958 hospital beds currently occupied, up 63 from the day before. After continually adding more beds – 43 new ones yesterday – there are 443 beds still available in Phuket. With a total of 1,401 hospital beds in the province, the occupancy rate now has dropped to just over 68%, down from 79.5% a few days ago.

Of the patients currently under medical care or supervision, 31 are considered severe red patients, while 327 are more mild yellow patients and 411 are very mild green patients.

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS

As always, the total does not include several demographics:

  • 70: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive sometime after landing in Phuket.
  • 39: Covid-19 infected Phuket natives who were infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme.
  • 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected.
  • 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 mins ago

Covid delays construction of 3 train lines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 mins ago

Record 156 Covid-19 infections as Phuket edges near 800 a week
Best of26 mins ago

Top 5 activities you must do in Chon Buri

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Purchase of 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits paused again
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 18,417 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand2 hours ago

7 arrest warrants approved for police suspects in Nakhon Sawan torture killing case
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of3 hours ago

The best weekend getaways from Bangkok
Transport3 hours ago

Phuket-Samui flights on Bangkok Airways resume from today
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Man allegedly steals 6 bottles of alcohol gel from restaurant, cleans table before leaving
Guides3 hours ago

Things to know before moving to Thailand
Best of3 hours ago

Natural wonders to visit near Bangkok – Local edition
Thailand3 hours ago

GMT | Sandbox experiences, VDO of Nakhon Sawan police goes viral | August 25
Thailand3 hours ago

Blood donations desperately needed for Phuket expat
Best of3 hours ago

A visitor’s guide to Khao Yai National Park
Best of3 hours ago

The ultimate guide to Koh Tao
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending