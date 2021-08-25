Record 156 Covid-19 infections as Phuket edges near 800 a week

The number of weekly rolling Covid-19 infections in Phuket is poised to pass 800, as 5 of the last 7 days have seen infections of over 100 people and the 7-day total now stands at 798 new local Covid-19 infections. According to the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, yesterday marked a new daily high of 156 new infections and one new death due to Covid-19.

79 possible cases were uncovered with antigen test kits, but are not considered official until the patients have been tested using more reliable RT-PCR tests. There are 444 people being held at Covid-19 Care Centres, locations set up for people in the grey are of having tested positive with an antigen test kit, but not yet confirmed positive or negative with an RT-PCR test.

TOTALS

The total number of domestic infections in Phuket since the start of April is 2,881. After 44 people were released yesterday, a total of 1,729 people have been discharged from medical care or supervision, while 1,226 people still remain hospitalised or under medical supervision.

DEATHS

18 people have died from Covid-19 in Phuket since the start of the third wave of the pandemic in Thailand in April. July saw 5 deaths total, but August has now had 6 fatalities, 4 of them occurring just since last Monday.

HOSPITALISATION

110 more people yesterday than the day before are now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 958 hospital beds currently occupied, up 63 from the day before. After continually adding more beds – 43 new ones yesterday – there are 443 beds still available in Phuket. With a total of 1,401 hospital beds in the province, the occupancy rate now has dropped to just over 68%, down from 79.5% a few days ago.

Of the patients currently under medical care or supervision, 31 are considered severe red patients, while 327 are more mild yellow patients and 411 are very mild green patients.

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS

As always, the total does not include several demographics:

70: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive sometime after landing in Phuket.

39: Covid-19 infected Phuket natives who were infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme.

23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected.

10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on