Thursday Covid Update: 18,501 new cases; provincial totals

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 18,501 new Covid-19 cases and 229 coronavirus-related deaths today. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 20,606 more recoveries. There are now 186,934 active Covid-19 cases, a downward trend over the past week. With the situation improving, restrictions are likely to be eased.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recored 1,120,869 Covid-19 cases and 10,314 coronavirus-related deaths. The latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand, first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 1,092,006 of those cases and 10,220 of those deaths.

Out of the new cases reported today, more than half were reported in central Thailand. Bangkok remains the epicenter of infections with 4,178 new cases today. In provinces surrounding the capital, 1,887 new cases were reported in Samut Prakan and 982 in Samut Sakhon. The infection rate is also still high in Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, with 973 new cases today.

Provincial totals from the Thai government’s news bureau…

