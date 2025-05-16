Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown

Crackdown exposes hidden turf war over Thailand’s most coveted coastal real estate

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal29 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 16, 2025
117 1 minute read
Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket officials have swooped in on Surin Beach, tearing down makeshift beach bars and restaurants in a two-day operation to reclaim public land from illegal businesses cashing in on tourist traffic.

Under the watchful eye of Phuket Governor Sophon Suwanrat, Thalang district authorities, backed by a small army of police, soldiers, forestry officers, and local enforcers, began dismantling the illegal structures on Wednesday, May 14, and wrapped up yesterday, May 15. The crackdown, running from 9am to 1pm on both days, went off without a hitch—even as monsoon rains lashed the coastline.

The businesses targeted included thatch-roofed restaurants, cocktail bars, and sunbed rental stations—all of which had sprung up without permission on public land. Despite the rain, the illegal operators were present as their structures were razed to the ground. No resistance was reported.

Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

“This operation is about protecting the rights of residents and tourists,” stated a district official. “Our beaches must be safe, fair, and accessible—not hijacked by those looking to profit without permission.”

The cleanup was carried out following a resolution by a local working group tasked with addressing long-standing conflicts over public space along Phuket’s beaches. The initiative is part of a broader push for transparent, sustainable beach management that benefits the public.

Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown | News by Thaiger

Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown | News by Thaiger

Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown | News by Thaiger

Vice Governors Adul Chuthong and Samawit Suphanphai, along with Provincial Chief Administrative Officer Thiraphong Chuaychu, supported the effort. Thalang District Chief Siwat Rawangkun and District Palad Wisut Romin were on the ground directing the task force, which included personnel from Cheng Talay Subdistrict Administrative Organisation and Volunteer Defence Corps officers.

Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown | News by Thaiger

Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown | News by Thaiger

Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown | News by Thaiger

The Thalang District Office reiterated its commitment to returning illegally occupied areas to the public, stressing that enforcement would continue to ensure beach use remains fair and responsible, reported The Phuket News.

Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a popular Phuket restaurant boasting panoramic sea views has been shut down after authorities seized over 4 rai of land for illegal forest encroachment and unlicensed construction. The raid was conducted at Khon Thai 2 Restaurant, perched at the end of Soi Senaniwet with views over Phuket Bay.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand tightens regulations on short courses for foreign students Thailand News

Thailand tightens regulations on short courses for foreign students

1 minute ago
Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown Phuket News

Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown

29 minutes ago
Storm splash: Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flooding Thailand News

Storm splash: Thailand braces for heavy rain and potential flooding

55 minutes ago
TrustFinance Business 2025: A day of growth, trust, and collaboration Finance

TrustFinance Business 2025: A day of growth, trust, and collaboration

3 hours ago
Chinese tenants flee without paying and leave mess behind Thailand News

Chinese tenants flee without paying and leave mess behind

17 hours ago
Phuket motorcycle taxi rider steals dropped cash of foreign couple Phuket News

Phuket motorcycle taxi rider steals dropped cash of foreign couple

18 hours ago
Finance deputy minister targets illegal cigarette smuggling in Thailand Crime News

Finance deputy minister targets illegal cigarette smuggling in Thailand

18 hours ago
Vietnamese businessman caught smuggling avocados in Thailand Crime News

Vietnamese businessman caught smuggling avocados in Thailand

18 hours ago
Abbot denies 300 million baht embezzlement, gambling claims Crime News

Abbot denies 300 million baht embezzlement, gambling claims

19 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourist trade rocked by tariff-ic blow Business News

Thailand’s tourist trade rocked by tariff-ic blow

19 hours ago
Suspected fake chicken eggs cause alarm in Nong Khai Thailand News

Suspected fake chicken eggs cause alarm in Nong Khai

19 hours ago
Former Tha Song Yang district chief arrested for fraud allegations Crime News

Former Tha Song Yang district chief arrested for fraud allegations

19 hours ago
Thief steals cash, alcohol and speaker from Chachoengsao shop Crime News

Thief steals cash, alcohol and speaker from Chachoengsao shop

19 hours ago
Similan Islands shut for sea-son: Timeout to let paradise breathe Tourism News

Similan Islands shut for sea-son: Timeout to let paradise breathe

19 hours ago
Female delivery rider harassed by fake air force officer in Bangkok Bangkok News

Female delivery rider harassed by fake air force officer in Bangkok

19 hours ago
Thai woman allegedly electrocuted at Samut Prakan Police Station Thailand News

Thai woman allegedly electrocuted at Samut Prakan Police Station

20 hours ago
Gang arrested for stealing electrical wires in Bangkok Bangkok News

Gang arrested for stealing electrical wires in Bangkok

20 hours ago
Shroom with a view: Israeli busted in Samui magic mushroom sting Koh Samui News

Shroom with a view: Israeli busted in Samui magic mushroom sting

20 hours ago
Police arrest key figure in Bangkok drug network Bangkok News

Police arrest key figure in Bangkok drug network

20 hours ago
Thai soldier forced to drive Grab and share profits to commander Thailand News

Thai soldier forced to drive Grab and share profits to commander

20 hours ago
Tragic elephant trampling in Chachoengsao&#8217;s Ta Takiab district Thailand News

Tragic elephant trampling in Chachoengsao’s Ta Takiab district

21 hours ago
Joint sentence as British teenager reveals pregnancy in Georgia Thailand News

Joint sentence as British teenager reveals pregnancy in Georgia

21 hours ago
Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase Road deaths

Fake licence plate leads to car crash in Ayutthaya chase

21 hours ago
Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients Thailand News

Thai delivery worker stabbed in payment dispute with clients

22 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in collision with durian truck in Trat

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal29 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 16, 2025
117 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Phuket woman at large after stabbing victim over alleged affair

Phuket woman at large after stabbing victim over alleged affair

2 days ago
Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones

Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones

2 days ago
Message in the sand: Nepali tailor found dead on Phuket beach

Message in the sand: Nepali tailor found dead on Phuket beach

2 days ago
Phuket red mist: Daft foreign tourist climbs traffic light to go green

Phuket red mist: Daft foreign tourist climbs traffic light to go green

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x