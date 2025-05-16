Illegal beach bars bulldozed in Phuket tourist crackdown

Phuket officials have swooped in on Surin Beach, tearing down makeshift beach bars and restaurants in a two-day operation to reclaim public land from illegal businesses cashing in on tourist traffic.

Under the watchful eye of Phuket Governor Sophon Suwanrat, Thalang district authorities, backed by a small army of police, soldiers, forestry officers, and local enforcers, began dismantling the illegal structures on Wednesday, May 14, and wrapped up yesterday, May 15. The crackdown, running from 9am to 1pm on both days, went off without a hitch—even as monsoon rains lashed the coastline.

The businesses targeted included thatch-roofed restaurants, cocktail bars, and sunbed rental stations—all of which had sprung up without permission on public land. Despite the rain, the illegal operators were present as their structures were razed to the ground. No resistance was reported.

“This operation is about protecting the rights of residents and tourists,” stated a district official. “Our beaches must be safe, fair, and accessible—not hijacked by those looking to profit without permission.”

The cleanup was carried out following a resolution by a local working group tasked with addressing long-standing conflicts over public space along Phuket’s beaches. The initiative is part of a broader push for transparent, sustainable beach management that benefits the public.

Vice Governors Adul Chuthong and Samawit Suphanphai, along with Provincial Chief Administrative Officer Thiraphong Chuaychu, supported the effort. Thalang District Chief Siwat Rawangkun and District Palad Wisut Romin were on the ground directing the task force, which included personnel from Cheng Talay Subdistrict Administrative Organisation and Volunteer Defence Corps officers.

The Thalang District Office reiterated its commitment to returning illegally occupied areas to the public, stressing that enforcement would continue to ensure beach use remains fair and responsible, reported The Phuket News.

