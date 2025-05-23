Pickup driver accused of tailgating motorcyclist, causing fatal crash

A female motorcyclist lost her life after a crash, allegedly as a result of being tailgated by a pickup driver in Nonthaburi province in the early hours of yesterday, May 22.

An 18 year old motorcyclist, Tuwanan Klinmalee, contacted officers from Chaiyaphruek Police Station to report the incident, which occurred on Chaiyaphruek Road in the Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi at around 1am.

Tuwanan informed officers that he was riding past the location with his younger sister when he noticed an overturned motorcycle and a woman lying unconscious beside it. Patrol police officers soon arrived, and Tuwanan approached them to request assistance.

According to Siam News, the road comprises four lanes, and the victim’s red Honda Click was found overturned in the left lane. The female rider, later identified as 31 year old Jammaree, was discovered without visible injuries but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rescue workers reported detecting the smell of alcohol from Jammaree and suspected that drunk driving may have contributed to the fatal accident.

Police examined CCTV footage from the area and found that tailgating may also have played a role in the incident. At around 11pm, the footage showed Jammaree riding at high speed while being closely followed by a pickup. The pickup driver was seen repeatedly honking at her before both vehicles exited the camera’s view.

The registration number of the pickup was captured on video, and officers are now working to identify and question the driver regarding the altercation and whether the pickup played a direct role in Jammaree’s death.

A similar accident was reported in Pathum Thani province in April. In that case, a BMW driver, who had recently won a local election, was caught on dashcam footage deliberately ramming a black pickup, causing it to crash into a barrier.

The BMW driver claimed the pickup had cut him off near a toll booth, forcing him to hit a barrier. He alleged that because the pickup failed to stop, he gave chase and ultimately collided with it, as captured in the footage.

The pickup driver suffered broken ribs, while his wife endured severe trauma as a result of the crash. Legal proceedings in the Pathum Thani case are ongoing, and the BMW driver’s election victory attracted criticism on social media.