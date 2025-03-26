Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
112 1 minute read
Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate
Pictures courtesy of ข่าวภูเก็ต

A shocking incident unfolded in Phuket late yesterday when a man opened fire on a suspected thief who had broken into his shrimp pond.

The suspect, later identified as 28 year old Thana Phanthip, was shot in the ankle after allegedly attempting to steal from the property.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Niwat Timket of Thalang Police Station received a call at 11.30pm, yesterday, March 25, from Watcharaphon Wongsuwanon, the owner of the shrimp pond, who reported that he had fired a shot at a thief carrying what appeared to be a gun.

Watcharaphon told officers that he acted in self-defence after the criminal entered his property with the intention of stealing.

Related Articles

Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate | News by Thaiger

Police Colonel Nikorn Chuthong, Superintendent of Thalang Police, coordinated with the Pa Klok patrol unit to head to the scene.

When they arrived, they found Watcharaphon waiting at the location, while Thana was discovered lying injured with a gunshot wound above his right ankle. Rescue units arrived shortly after, providing first aid before transporting Thana to Thalang Hospital for treatment.

The police seized a firearm at the scene — a 9mm Uzi with a serial number — which was later confirmed to belong to Nattapong Musik.

Officers also found a toy M16 resembling a real gun, along with ammunition. Watcharaphon admitted to firing the shot, which hit Thana in the ankle.

Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate | News by Thaiger

Watcharaphon has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying a firearm without permission in a city or village, reported The Phuket News.

The police are still gathering evidence, and formal charges against the suspect have yet to be filed, according to Pol. Col. Nikorn. The investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In similar news, a 30 year old man, the son of an apartment owner, was arrested following a shooting incident in Mueang district, Nonthaburi province. The shooting occurred around 3.30am on Monday, March 24, at the entrance to Soi Samakkhi 26.

Police and emergency services arrived to find a 17 year old boy with a gunshot wound to his chest. The bullet had pierced his left rib cage, leaving him in critical condition.

Latest Thailand News
East Pattaya mayor resolves year-long streetlight issue Pattaya News

East Pattaya mayor resolves year-long streetlight issue

52 minutes ago
Pretty in pink: Bikini-clad woman wreaks havoc at police station Thailand News

Pretty in pink: Bikini-clad woman wreaks havoc at police station

59 minutes ago
Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users Thailand News

Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users

1 hour ago
Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate Phuket News

Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate

1 hour ago
Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights Thailand News

Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights

1 hour ago
Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts &#8216;cobra MPs&#8217; Politics News

Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts ‘cobra MPs’

1 hour ago
CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall Bangkok News

CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall

2 hours ago
Patong police crackdown on drink driving nets multiple arrests Phuket News

Patong police crackdown on drink driving nets multiple arrests

2 hours ago
Fire ravages famous Suphan Buri café, no injuries reported Thailand News

Fire ravages famous Suphan Buri café, no injuries reported

2 hours ago
Mysterious pipe near Pattaya beach sparks pollution concerns Pattaya News

Mysterious pipe near Pattaya beach sparks pollution concerns

2 hours ago
Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves three dead on Rojana Road Road deaths

Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves three dead on Rojana Road

2 hours ago
Chinese man caught in Bangkok for 50 million baht fraud Bangkok News

Chinese man caught in Bangkok for 50 million baht fraud

2 hours ago
Russian motorcyclist seriously injured after allegedly running red light Pattaya News

Russian motorcyclist seriously injured after allegedly running red light

2 hours ago
Counterfeit Thai coconut drinks deceive Chinese consumers Thailand News

Counterfeit Thai coconut drinks deceive Chinese consumers

2 hours ago
Hazardous dust levels hit 43 Thai provinces in north and northeast Thailand News

Hazardous dust levels hit 43 Thai provinces in north and northeast

3 hours ago
Thai Education Council challenges global ranking, cites flaws Thailand News

Thai Education Council challenges global ranking, cites flaws

3 hours ago
Seeking forgiveness: Thai thief sends apology letter, returns stolen amulet Thailand News

Seeking forgiveness: Thai thief sends apology letter, returns stolen amulet

3 hours ago
Pawsome comeback: Thai woman spends 6m baht to clone pet dog Thailand News

Pawsome comeback: Thai woman spends 6m baht to clone pet dog

3 hours ago
Jomtien Beach altercation: Tourist slaps vendor, chaos ensue (video) Pattaya News

Jomtien Beach altercation: Tourist slaps vendor, chaos ensue (video)

3 hours ago
Fare fight: Ride-hailing drivers trade blows in brawl at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Fare fight: Ride-hailing drivers trade blows in brawl at Bangkok airport

3 hours ago
Wildfires force indefinite closure of North Thailand park Thailand News

Wildfires force indefinite closure of North Thailand park

4 hours ago
Bun fight: Mother and son escape as car rolls into Bangkok bakery Thailand News

Bun fight: Mother and son escape as car rolls into Bangkok bakery

4 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s &#8216;Pineapple Eyes&#8217; boosts community security efforts Phuket News

Phuket’s ‘Pineapple Eyes’ boosts community security efforts

4 hours ago
Boy&#8217;s mysterious disappearance in Lop Buri sparks supernatural theories Thailand News

Boy’s mysterious disappearance in Lop Buri sparks supernatural theories

4 hours ago
American throws drunken fit in the middle of a Pattaya road Pattaya News

American throws drunken fit in the middle of a Pattaya road

4 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
112 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users

Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users

1 hour ago
Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights

Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights

1 hour ago
Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts &#8216;cobra MPs&#8217;

Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts ‘cobra MPs’

1 hour ago
CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall

CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall

2 hours ago