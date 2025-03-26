Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate

A shocking incident unfolded in Phuket late yesterday when a man opened fire on a suspected thief who had broken into his shrimp pond.

The suspect, later identified as 28 year old Thana Phanthip, was shot in the ankle after allegedly attempting to steal from the property.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Niwat Timket of Thalang Police Station received a call at 11.30pm, yesterday, March 25, from Watcharaphon Wongsuwanon, the owner of the shrimp pond, who reported that he had fired a shot at a thief carrying what appeared to be a gun.

Watcharaphon told officers that he acted in self-defence after the criminal entered his property with the intention of stealing.

Police Colonel Nikorn Chuthong, Superintendent of Thalang Police, coordinated with the Pa Klok patrol unit to head to the scene.

When they arrived, they found Watcharaphon waiting at the location, while Thana was discovered lying injured with a gunshot wound above his right ankle. Rescue units arrived shortly after, providing first aid before transporting Thana to Thalang Hospital for treatment.

The police seized a firearm at the scene — a 9mm Uzi with a serial number — which was later confirmed to belong to Nattapong Musik.

Officers also found a toy M16 resembling a real gun, along with ammunition. Watcharaphon admitted to firing the shot, which hit Thana in the ankle.

Watcharaphon has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying a firearm without permission in a city or village, reported The Phuket News.

The police are still gathering evidence, and formal charges against the suspect have yet to be filed, according to Pol. Col. Nikorn. The investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

