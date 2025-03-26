Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users

To crack down on e-cigarette use, the Thai government has launched a new initiative allowing the public to report sellers and users of e-cigarettes through the Thang Rath mobile app. The scheme offers lucrative rewards for tipsters, with informants standing to pocket 60% of the fines imposed on suspects.

Those providing information that leads to an arrest could earn a significant share of the fines.

For example, those caught carrying or smoking e-cigarettes in public face a fine of 5,000 baht, meaning informants could pocket up to 3,000 baht. In addition, related government officials will also receive incentives for their role in the crackdown.

The move is part of an ongoing effort to reduce the use of e-cigarettes, particularly among minors.

“We aim to combat the rising popularity of e-cigarettes among young people,” a spokesperson from the PM’s Office said.

The crackdown comes after concerns that e-cigarettes are being sold and used illegally across the country, particularly among those who are underage.

For those caught selling or possessing e-cigarettes with intent to sell, the punishment is severe. Offenders could face up to five years in prison, along with a fine of up to four times the value of the products in their possession.

Smugglers who are caught transporting e-cigarettes illegally face even harsher penalties, with sentences of up to 10 years in jail and fines up to five times the value of the smuggled products, reported The Nation.

Informants are encouraged to submit photographic evidence when reporting suspected sellers or users, although they can remain anonymous.

This initiative aims to make it easier for the public to assist authorities in their efforts to combat illegal e-cigarette sales and usage.

With such generous rewards on offer, this new policy is sure to encourage more public involvement in the fight against e-cigarettes. The question remains: Will it lead to a significant reduction in illegal sales or simply fuel a wave of “snitching” across the country?