Laguna Phuket Triathlon road closures | The Thaiger

Phuket
Laguna Phuket Triathlon road closures
PHOTO: TAT
The Laguna Phuket Triathlon is on today and roads around Laguna, and surrounding areas, are going to be blocked off at times as the runners and riders make their way around local public roads.
The race organisers have sent riders and runners out onto the island’s main artery. Thepkasattri road is by far the busiest road that suffers the most traffic mayhem. It’s neither an interesting road to run or ride on, nor is it particularly enjoyable for the competitors.
But we wish all competitors a safe, swift and enjoyable trip around the course.
Here’s the published schedule from the organisers of the Laguna Phuket Triathlon which is in force until midday today.
Phuket
Phoenix returns to Phuket. But will the Chinese travellers return?
SCREENCAPTURES: Kritsada Mueanawong
The vessel, that is at the centre of Thailand’s dramatic drop in Chinese tourists, will arrive back at a boatyard in Rassada today.
Back on July 5 it headed out for a day of diving near Koh Hei, south west of Phuket. The day was mostly fine although there had been warnings from early in the morning about potentially bad weather developing later. Smaller boats had been warned to stay ashore.
The boat never made it back to Phuket, and out of the nearly 100 passengers, 47, including many children, never made it back either.
The impact of the tragedy was partly softened by the international fascination in the Mu Pa football team who were being rescued from the Chiang Rai cave at the same time. The interest in that story surely softened the potential full media impact of the story. News editors around the world would have thought ‘one story from Thailand is enough’ for the nightly news.
But the story still played out, badly, especially in Chinese social media. In the hours after the full extent of the tragedy emerged, and as the search was still continuing for survivors, the Thai PM Prawit Wongsuwan said the event was ‘Chinese killing Chinese’, (referring to the revelation that the owner of the boat was a Thai nominee company acting on behalf of a real Chinese ‘owner’).
The first attempts at salvage were a sham. Photos send from participating divers showed water tanks and cables in a make-shift effort to refloat the sunken vessel. The attempt was doomed before it even started; the true tragedy being the loss of one diver’s life during the operation which was never going to work.
But after a week of preparations from a Singapore firm, the Phoenix, four and a half months later, returned to the surface with signs that the seabed was already reclaiming the wreckage. It emerged in a well-orchestrated media show, on cue, around 3.30pm yesterday.
When it finally reaches the Rassada boatyard there are some key elements police want to check that will finalise their report and become part of the prosecution evidence in the court cases.
Who was responsible for the boat’s sinking? Could it have been avoided? Who set up the company with the local nominee? Was the Captain or crew liable in their duty of care for the passengers on the day? Was the original design of Phoenix ‘fit for purpose’? Who were the officials that signed off on the design and building specifications for Phoenix? Indeed, was the naval architect of the vessel qualified to design such a boat? What was the limit of passengers for the boat? Should Phoenix been out in the open seas that day? Did the company know of the day’s weather forecast? (Even The Thaiger posted a screen-saver of the approaching storm during the afternoon). Was Phoenix carrying the required safety gear and was the safety gear ‘fit for purpose’?
The answers to these and many other question will now be meticulously sought by experts, lawyers and officials. No dates have been set for the court cases at this stage. But it has already been reported that the Captain of Phoenix, the Thai owner of the nominee company, the Phuket Marine Chief and several companies have already had charges brought against them.
At the time it was thought that the Chinese response to the Phoenix boat disaster would be quite swift but things would probably return to normal by the end of the year. In fact the immediate response was not a sudden drop in tourists. The Chinese who had already booked and paid for their holidays at the time, mostly came. But it was the ones who would have been considering a holiday to Phuket in the months after who have had the most effect. And the effect of their decisions to travel elsewhere is what’s being felt now.
The TAT, forever talking up the numbers of Thai tourism, say they expect the Chinese travellers to return ‘by the end of the year’. We will see.
Marine officials and tourist police have established a number of important new measures to improve marine safety around Phuket, including checks of all 24 ports on a daily basis, spot safety inspections, rigorous weather reporting and minimum specifications for all safety gear carried on tour boats.
Supervising the successful salvage, Maj Gen Surachete Hakparn made it clear that the “government is determined to get to the root cause of the incident so that it can remedy and show sincerity to them,” referring to the families of the Chinese victims.
He predicted that once the court cases have been run, convictions made and people have gone to jail, only then will any semblance of confidence might be restored with the Chinese tourists.
In the months since the sinking Chinese travel companies have been sending their customers elsewhere for their holidays. Whether Phuket’s heyday as a Chinese tourism favourite is over is yet to be seen.
Phuket
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Phuket is one of the Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations and continuously booming. There are so many attractions and activities that you can enjoy. One of them is visiting the Elephant Jungle Sanctuary.
Visiting this place is heaven on earth specially for animal lovers. You get to know the elephants and their back stories and learn the different ways to help them, individually and as a species.
December last year (2017) was indeed a memorable experience for me. I visited the camp for half a day and it was not enough. Knowing the elephants’ experiences, being educated on how they survive, preparing their food, feeding, bathing and cleaning them was a once in a lifetime experience that I thought will never happen again.
This time I was lucky to be invited to visit all the sanctuaries! Monday morning I visited the same camp as last year – Camp 1 at Tambon Sa Khu; in the afternoon I went to Camp 2 at Phang Muang Sai Kor. I had barely recovered from the amazing whole day experiences at Camps 1 and 2. But right away, the next day,t exactly 6:45am Tuesday morning, I was picked up by the camp driver to visit the newest Camp 3 in Tambon Kathu near the Kathu Waterwalls. Indeed the Elephant Jungle Sanctuary is getting bigger. It means they are saving more and more elephants from working as loggers, performers and riders.
Here is what to expect in Half Day and Full Day Trip at the Sanctuary.
Camp Ride Service
The sanctuary will pick you up and take you back to your accommodation. This is included in your fee for both half and full day visitors. This awesome Sanctuary have the best staff that will help, guide and educate you about the amazing elephants.
Briefing
Once you arrived at the camp, you will be informed about the things that you are going to do and what not to do whilst with the elephants. At the same time you will learn about the Elephants’ lives and experiences, particularly the individuals living in the camp.
Food Preparation
The fun begins! You will be given a quick lesson on what food you will arrange. Most of the time the elephants at the camp eat bananas, watermelons, corn and sugar cane. After preparing the food you will then carry the baskets to the feeding area.
Feeding Time
The goosebumps moment! Once all the food is well arranged at the feeding area, the elephants then arrive. If it is your first time, don’t panic! I know what you feel, emotions that can’t be explained in a single adjective – happiness, amusement, nervousness, excitement – all in one! This will be the time you will see some elephants excited for their food and people’s affection. Everyone is encouraged to give lots of love to all of the herd, specially to adult giants who suffered a lot most of their lives living as an exploited animal outside the camp.
Lunch
Like the ride service, food is included in your fee. The camp prepares food for everyone whether you are a meat eater or a vegetarian like me!
Mud Bath
Play Time! This is one of the most exciting moments that I regret that I did not try last time. And I did it now, finally. I bet ‘mud bath’ is the best time for the giants since this is their ultimate play ground.
Note: Remember to always stay in front or by their side and never behind them, especially when they are lying down.
Swimming Time
My favourite! Swimming time is where you will scrape all the remaining mud off their bodies and because they are well taken care of most probably there will be a little feeding time again.
Souvenir
These are ‘poncho’ souvenirs for everyone! You can buy extra for 400 baht as a donation for the new building project – Elephant Clinic. They also sell Black Shirts with the logo of the Sanctuary as a design.
What is special if you are a Full Day Visitor?
All of these activities are part of the half and whole day visits. Here are the additional activities for the whole day visitor…
Mother and Daughter bonding
Walking Time
Heart to heart moment. Not everyone gets to experience quality moments with the elephants. I am so happy to be given an opportunity to have bonding time with Natalie and her son, Choke.
Beach Time
Since the elephants have a ‘siesta’, it’s also break time for the staff. The whole day visitors will be sent to the beach for an hour of sun bathing and swimming. Did you see that? You get lots of amazing fun activities in one your. After beach time you will be taken to Camp 2 to join the afternoon session.
What to expect at Camp 3?
Since I was given a chance to visit the newest camp at Tambon Kathu, this is the best platform to share with all of you what to expect in the newest sanctuary. All pictures that are posted here were taken at Camp 3 (except for Natalie and Choke’s picture at Camp 1)
This sanctuary is my sentimental favourite. It’s super huge and it does look like a resort for the elephants. All camps have mud pools, swimming pool, a dining area, briefing area and shower rooms but camp 3 is pure beauty!
with Ebony and Erica (USA) and Ale (Spain)
Seize every moment!
The most important thing to do at the camp is to have fun, be safe and make friends! Please enjoy my short video here and I hope you take the opportunity to visit the Elephant Jungle Sanctuary when you’re next in lovely Phuket.
Let’s keep on supporting this amazing mission to save the elephants forever! Remember “Only humans can ensure the elephant’s future.”
You can follow Mark’s yoga blog HERE.
Phuket
The Phoenix rises to the surface
PHOTOS: Facebook/สุรเชษฐ์ หักพาล
The yacht sank late afternoon on July 5 in a short, sudden storm. Most boats would have quite capable of withstanding the wind squal and waves on the day. But Phoenix capsized and sank, taking with her 47 Chinese tourists. The full reasons are stilll being investigated. Today, the actual yacht rose from the depths of the Andaman Sea, off Koh Hei, providing prosecutors with a key piece of evidence.
The yacht has been stuck at the bottom for three and a half months. One salvage team tried and gave up after two months of amateur operation, resulting in no boat but diver dying.
This week a crane and barge arrived from Singapore, organised by the Thailand police under the supervision of the acting chief of Immigration, Maj Gen Surachete Hakparn. And there he was today, with a collection of local and Bangkok media to capture the moment, happily speaking to the media about the success of the operation.
The boat eventually broke the surface just after 3pm this afternoon, the local sea-life starting to make their home on the Phoenix after its three and a half months submerged.
The Phoenix will be brought back to Phuket for a full examination of its design and safety equipment on the fateful day. Questions have already been raised about the sea-worthiness of the vessel’s design and how it might have been able to satisfy inspectors before its work as a local tour boat.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
No more smoking in public in Thailand
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
How to save $24,000 a year – Move to Chiang Mai
Muay Thai for five year olds – Sport or child abuse?
British tourists held ‘ransom’ by Thai police
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Two tourists’ graffiti might end them up in a Chiang Mai jail
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
The Boracay renovation re-opens on October 26
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
Customer dies during Thai massage
Phoenix returns to Phuket. But will the Chinese travellers return?
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Weakness in the BKK condo market
US pedophile gets 10 years for sex with underage boys in Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Hotel #4 for Centara Hotels in Krabi
One in ten that die on Chiang Mai roads are foreigners
Smart Visa qualifications updated
Laguna Phuket Triathlon road closures
Meeting in Pattaya addresses Chinese tourism drop-off
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
The Phoenix rises to the surface
New additions to the Thailand Michelin foodie guide
Don’t complain about the oranges. Market customer shot after complaint.
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Trending
-
Phuket3 hours ago
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
-
Phuket4 days ago
Blacklisted Swede arrested in Phuket
-
Phuket3 days ago
Tourist Police arrest Thais collecting beach entrance fees in Phuket
-
Phuket3 days ago
Woman sues Bangkok Phuket Hospital for 19 million baht
-
Pattaya2 days ago
14 yo allegedly raped at knifepoint in Pattaya
-
People1 day ago
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
Canadian and British graffiti vandals spared jail
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket Tourist Police asks night clubs to take care of foreign female customers
You must be logged in to post a comment Login