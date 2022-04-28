BTS urges passengers not to cross their legs while sitting

Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain is asking for cooperation from the passengers to avoid crossing their legs while sitting on the train during a rush hour to avoid annoying people…

Yesterday, the official Facebook page รถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอส (BTS Skytrain) published a post saying…

“We ask for your cooperation, please do not cross your legs while sitting on the skytrain. Admin would like to ask for cooperation from all passengers to avoid crossing thier legs while sitting, especially when the trains are crowded. The legs might accidentally annoy other passengers standing in front of you.”

Tons of comments from Thai netizens suggested that the company should announce the warning on the train, instead of the reminder to wear a face mask every minute.

The post went viral on Thai social media, getting more than 3.5K reactions on Facebook. Some Thai netizens shared their experiences about people annoyingly crossing their legs on the BTS in the comments. Others commented about other things that annoy them on the BTS, such as people cutting in line, leaning on the poles, listening to music too loudly and sitting over two seats.

Many Thai people urged the BTS to announce this warning directly on the train, because they were getting annoyed daily at people crossing their legs.

Apparently ‘manspreading’ is OK in this case where men, only some men, are known to sprawl on a seat spreading their legs… but DON’T cross them!

SOURCE: รถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอส