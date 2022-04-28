Connect with us

Thailand

BTS urges passengers not to cross their legs while sitting

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo by nakhon100 via Flickr and รถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอส

Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain is asking for cooperation from the passengers to avoid crossing their legs while sitting on the train during a rush hour to avoid annoying people…

Yesterday, the official Facebook page รถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอส (BTS Skytrain) published a post saying…

“We ask for your cooperation, please do not cross your legs while sitting on the skytrain. Admin would like to ask for cooperation from all passengers to avoid crossing thier legs while sitting, especially when the trains are crowded. The legs might accidentally annoy other passengers standing in front of you.”

Tons of comments from Thai netizens suggested that the company should announce the warning on the train, instead of the reminder to wear a face mask every minute.

The post went viral on Thai social media, getting more than 3.5K reactions on Facebook. Some Thai netizens shared their experiences about people annoyingly crossing their legs on the BTS in the comments. Others commented about other things that annoy them on the BTS, such as people cutting in line, leaning on the poles, listening to music too loudly and sitting over two seats.

Many Thai people urged the BTS to announce this warning directly on the train, because they were getting annoyed daily at people crossing their legs.

Apparently ‘manspreading’ is OK in this case where men, only some men, are known to sprawl on a seat spreading their legs… but DON’T cross them!

SOURCE: รถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอส

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Scribble
    2022-04-28 17:55
    Manspreading on trains is not just for 'men' in Thailand.
    image
    Noble_Design
    2022-04-28 19:09
    So the BTS is indirectly asking people to spread their legs... a bit kinky and naughty but I'm ok with that
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

