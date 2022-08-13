Crime
Foreign parrotfisher in Krabi says he’s sorry
UPDATE
The foreign man spotted parrotfishing off an island in South Thailand’s Krabi province has said today that he is sorry for his actions. The man had been fishing in the Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park. Catching fish in a national park is illegal under Thailand’s National Park Act BE 2562.
A storm of Thai netizens went ham calling out the unnamed man, who had posted a TikTok video of himself fishing this week. The netizens pointed out that parrotfish are a protected animal. Following the outrage, the man posted a message on TikTok insisting he didn’t know he could fish at the park, and that he was deeply sorry.
The director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has ordered an examination of the man’s video clip, to swiftly prosecute him. In the video, the man is seen with three parrotfishes, one moray eel, and two other unidentified fish. Authorities have also found that the fishing boat’s name is the ‘Erawin.’
ORIGINAL STORY
The foreigner seen parrotfishing in the sea off Thailand is facing a five-year prison sentence and a 20,000 baht fine if he is caught.
A TikTok video clip of the man emerged on social media yesterday with three parrotfishes, one moray eel, and two other unidentified fish in Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi province, causing outrage among Thai netizens who demanded he is severely punished.
Netizens slammed the foreigner stating his actions are against the law and were destroying the marine ecosystem.
One outraged netizen on Twitter said…
“Catching animals in the park area is wrong. How can you still catch a parrotfish that is a protected animal? Parrotfish are very important in the marine ecosystem. They also help to get rid of dead corals. The person who did this has to take responsibility. I want to help with this matter.”
The post has been retweeted more than 20,000 times
Many others wanted not only the foreigner punished but the authorities who don’t punish the offenders.
One said…
“I’m angry, my sister is important to the underwater ecosystem. They eat dead coral to prevent algae from covering the coral again. Even if I’m a tourist, I don’t have the right to kill and catch animals like this. Parrotfish live well under the sea for people to go diving to see.”
The Department of National Parks Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) made it known they are looking for the man seen catching parrotfish in Krabi province.
DNP director-general Ratchada Suriyakul na Ayutthaya said department officials, Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, and Marine and Coastal Resources Office 10, have collected evidence and compared it with the video clip on the TikTok account @roslanofficia, which features several adventure-themed activities.
Ratchada said…
“The officials are currently searching for the suspect to take legal action against him. The foreigner will face charges of harming or taking animals away from the national park area, and/or causing damage to the ecosystem, under the National Park Act BE 2562 (2019).”
Section 16(3) states: Takes an animal out or harms it by any means, to be dangerous to animals, as well as Section 21. The official shall have the power to order the offender under Section 16 to leave the boundary of a national park or to refrain from any act. in the national park which is considered an offense under Section 24.
Any person who violates section 16(3) shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years. or a fine not 20,000 baht or both.
SOURCE: Sanook | Nation | Thailand Posten
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
FDA says Thailand unaffected by contaminated Haagen-Dazs
Foreign parrotfisher in Krabi says he’s sorry
17 year old the 18th victim of Mountain B fire, 27 still in hospital
BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of truth set for September 3
After poor South Koreans die in flooded basement home, will there be change?
10 Unique Superstitions of Thai People
Tropical storm ‘Mulan’ makes a splash in the north of Thailand
Fire breaks out at Patong bar
Exiled Sri Lanka President warned to stay in his hotel in Bangkok
UPDATE: Salman Rushdie on ventilator, details on stabber emerge
Campaign to get international training for Thai teen declared record sprinter
Royal birthdays bring over 100,000 royal prison pardons
The Voice Behind the World’s Top Brands ft. Krit Tone Sukawat | Thaiger Podcast Ep.2
Thailand as your next destination for Motorcycle Adventure post-COVID
Singaporean and Thai swindler couple arrested in Malaysia
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed at New York lecture
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
10 year old killed & 5 injured after pickup hits motorbike sidecar
Emirates is recruiting cabin crew in Thailand
Thailand has 5 BA.2.75 antibody-resistant Covid-19 sub-variant
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 days ago
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
-
Best of2 days ago
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Thailand2 days ago
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to consider Chinese engines for S26T Yuan submarine
-
Thailand3 days ago
Toad travels from Thailand to Wales in student’s suitcase
-
Phuket3 days ago
TikTok post accuses Phuket restaurant of unfair, unlisted prices
Recent comments: