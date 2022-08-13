Connect with us

Crime

Foreign parrotfisher in Krabi says he’s sorry

Published

 on 

UPDATE

The foreign man spotted parrotfishing off an island in South Thailand’s Krabi province has said today that he is sorry for his actions. The man had been fishing in the Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park. Catching fish in a national park is illegal under Thailand’s National Park Act BE 2562.

A storm of Thai netizens went ham calling out the unnamed man, who had posted a TikTok video of himself fishing this week. The netizens pointed out that parrotfish are a protected animal. Following the outrage, the man posted a message on TikTok insisting he didn’t know he could fish at the park, and that he was deeply sorry.

Foreign parrotfisher in Krabi says he's sorry | News by Thaiger

The director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has ordered an examination of the man’s video clip, to swiftly prosecute him. In the video, the man is seen with three parrotfishes, one moray eel, and two other unidentified fish. Authorities have also found that the fishing boat’s name is the ‘Erawin.’

ORIGINAL STORY

The foreigner seen parrotfishing in the sea off Thailand is facing a five-year prison sentence and a 20,000 baht fine if he is caught.

A TikTok video clip of the man emerged on social media yesterday with three parrotfishes, one moray eel, and two other unidentified fish in Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi province, causing outrage among Thai netizens who demanded he is severely punished.

Netizens slammed the foreigner stating his actions are against the law and were destroying the marine ecosystem.

One outraged netizen on Twitter said…

“Catching animals in the park area is wrong. How can you still catch a parrotfish that is a protected animal? Parrotfish are very important in the marine ecosystem. They also help to get rid of dead corals. The person who did this has to take responsibility. I want to help with this matter.”

The post has been retweeted more than 20,000 times

Many others wanted not only the foreigner punished but the authorities who don’t punish the offenders.

One said…

“I’m angry, my sister is important to the underwater ecosystem. They eat dead coral to prevent algae from covering the coral again. Even if I’m a tourist, I don’t have the right to kill and catch animals like this. Parrotfish live well under the sea for people to go diving to see.”

The Department of National Parks Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) made it known they are looking for the man seen catching parrotfish in Krabi province.

DNP director-general Ratchada Suriyakul na Ayutthaya said department officials, Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, and Marine and Coastal Resources Office 10, have collected evidence and compared it with the video clip on the TikTok account @roslanofficia, which features several adventure-themed activities.

Ratchada said…

“The officials are currently searching for the suspect to take legal action against him. The foreigner will face charges of harming or taking animals away from the national park area, and/or causing damage to the ecosystem, under the National Park Act BE 2562 (2019).”

Section 16(3) states: Takes an animal out or harms it by any means, to be dangerous to animals, as well as Section 21. The official shall have the power to order the offender under Section 16 to leave the boundary of a national park or to refrain from any act. in the national park which is considered an offense under Section 24.

Any person who violates section 16(3) shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years. or a fine not 20,000 baht or both.

SOURCE: Sanook | NationThailand Posten

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Malc-Thai
2022-08-13 18:41
So if he's a 'professional spearfisher shouldn't he have known that he has to check if its OK to spearfish in this areas?
brian60221
2022-08-13 18:51
Quote I’m angry, my sister is important to the underwater ecosystem. They eat dead coral to prevent algae from covering the coral again. Do Thai people really refer to, say, fish, as "my sister"?
Chatogaster
2022-08-13 19:20
  An amateur might be forgiven for being blissfully unaware of the fact that they might be violating rules & regulations. However, any professional (spear)fisher would be very conscious of the fact that there are rules anywhere in the world,…

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 mins ago

FDA says Thailand unaffected by contaminated Haagen-Dazs
Crime2 hours ago

Foreign parrotfisher in Krabi says he’s sorry
Chon Buri2 hours ago

17 year old the 18th victim of Mountain B fire, 27 still in hospital
Sponsored2 days ago

BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of truth set for September 3
Economy3 hours ago

After poor South Koreans die in flooded basement home, will there be change?
Thailand3 hours ago

10 Unique Superstitions of Thai People
Weather4 hours ago

Tropical storm ‘Mulan’ makes a splash in the north of Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Patong5 hours ago

Fire breaks out at Patong bar
Politics7 hours ago

Exiled Sri Lanka President warned to stay in his hotel in Bangkok
World7 hours ago

UPDATE: Salman Rushdie on ventilator, details on stabber emerge
Thailand8 hours ago

Campaign to get international training for Thai teen declared record sprinter
Crime8 hours ago

Royal birthdays bring over 100,000 royal prison pardons
Video8 hours ago

The Voice Behind the World’s Top Brands ft. Krit Tone Sukawat | Thaiger Podcast Ep.2
Press Room9 hours ago

Thailand as your next destination for Motorcycle Adventure post-COVID
Crime10 hours ago

Singaporean and Thai swindler couple arrested in Malaysia
Crime20 hours ago

Author Salman Rushdie stabbed at New York lecture
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending