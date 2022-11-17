Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket restaurant managers arrested for selling parrotfish

Published

 on 

Photo by DMCR.

There’s been another parrotfish incident in Thailand, this time in Phuket. Three restaurant managers on the island province have been busted for selling parrotfish, a protected animal in Thailand.

Officers inspected restaurants in Karon on Tuesday and Wednesday. The three restaurants inspected were Chic Restaurant, found with nine parrotfish, Bounty Seafood, found with five parrotfish, and Ton Tan Seafood, found with two parrotfish. 

The three managers were taken to Karon Police Station and charged accordingly, the report said. 

The team that inspected the restaurants included officers from the Ministry of Natural Resources Crime Suppression Division, and the Thai Muang Marine Fisheries Crime Prevention and Suppression Unit in Phang Nga, The Phuket Express reported.

The three restaurant managers aren’t the only people guilty of crimes involving parrotfish in Thailand this year. In August, a Dutchman was caught parrotfishing in Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi province. 

A TikTok video clip of the man emerged on social media with three parrotfishes, one moray eel, and two other unidentified fish. Netizens slammed the man, stating his actions are against the law and were destroying the marine ecosystem.

It was reported that if caught, the man would face a five-year prison sentence and a 20,000 baht fine. 

Following the outrage, the man posted a message on TikTok insisting he didn’t know he couldn’t fish at the park, and that he was deeply sorry.

The man was later caught and detained by police in Phuket. He was identified as Roslan Benedia.

Parrotfish are a keystone species in Thailand, a species considered so important to the nation’s particular ecosystem that its loss or number depletion will have a heavy impact or even cause a total breakdown. This is because parrotfish help corals stay healthy by eating algae and seaweed.

There have been a few high-profile cases of crimes involving parrotfish in Thailand, but luckily, the fish are still pretty common in Phuket’s reefs. 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Myanmar22 mins ago

Burmese junta to release former UK ambassador, Australian economist, and Japanese journalist
Thailand24 mins ago

A carjacking monk high on drugs drags police on high-speed chase
Thailand40 mins ago

Body of missing French tourist found in southern Thailand
Sponsored1 day ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Pattaya2 hours ago

Indian tourists injured in fight with ganja seller on Pattaya’s Walking Street
Thailand2 hours ago

Residents in a Chiang Rai district forced to breathe poisonous hydrogen cyanide for months
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket restaurant managers arrested for selling parrotfish
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Police auction off water buffaloes seized from drug dealer in northeast Thailand
Politics3 hours ago

VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
Southeast Asia4 hours ago

Amnesty International calls on Thailand to help stop Myanmar violence
Songkhla5 hours ago

Songkhla hotels demand longer opening hours on Malaysian border
Thailand5 hours ago

FIFA give begging Thailand 200 million baht discount for World Cup TV licence 
Crime5 hours ago

Senior sets junior student on fire in sick Uni hazing ritual in Thailand
Travel5 hours ago

Golfing in Thailand: the best golf courses to tee off at
Thailand6 hours ago

Skyline walk near CentralWorld closed during APEC meeting
Education6 hours ago

International schools in Chiang Mai offering the best education for your children
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending