Belgian to be deported after drunken rampages in Pattaya

A Belgian man is set to be deported after repeated drunken outbursts in convenience stores in Pattaya, forcing Thai immigration to step in and revoke his visa.

Mustafa Hakan Aslan, a Belgian passport holder, was detained by Chon Buri immigration officers yesterday, May 4, following two separate incidents at convenience stores in the space of a week. He will now be deported and blacklisted from re-entering Thailand.

Banglamung Police first arrested 24 year old Aslan on April 26 after he damaged property at a store while intoxicated. He paid 35,000 baht in compensation, and the complaint was withdrawn.

On this instance, he was seen pouring soda over his head at the checkout counter at a convenience store. He then moved to a premium wine display and swiped several bottles off the shelf, smashing more than 10 onto the floor.

The chaos prompted staff to flee and call the police, along with a district manager, who quickly arrived to intervene.

However, just four days later, on April 30, around 12.30am, Aslan created another disturbance at a store in Soi Yensabai in Pattaya. This time, Aslan reportedly tried to attack store staff, but patrolling police officers, who recognised him from a previous incident, intervened before anyone was harmed.

According to employees, they were unaware of his past behaviour. Upon entering the store, Aslan attempted to get behind the counter, restrain the staff, and threatened them with a liquor bottle while blocking customers from leaving.

He was reportedly drunk and behaving erratically, prompting police to take him to Pattaya Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. The store owner declined to press charges.

Despite no formal charges in the second incident, Chon Buri Immigration deemed Aslan’s actions a threat to public order. Officials cited Section 12(7) of the Immigration Act B.E. 2522, which allows visa cancellation for individuals deemed a danger to society.

Aslan’s visa was revoked, and he will be detained until deportation. He will also be added to Thailand’s immigration blacklist, although the duration of the ban was not disclosed, reported Pattaya News.