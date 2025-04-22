Robbery attempt at Yasothon gold shop thwarted by brave owner

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
60 1 minute read
Robbery attempt at Yasothon gold shop thwarted by brave owner
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A gold shop in Yasothon province was the target of a robbery attempt yesterday, April 21. The suspect, armed with an unloaded gun, demanded gold but was thwarted by the alert shop owner and her nephew. The suspect fled the scene, and police are currently pursuing him.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Worawut Thanmook, Deputy Superintendent of Mueang Yasothon Police Station, received the report from Police Major Thanawit Sitthinarm. The incident occurred on Witthaya Thamrong Road, in the Nai Mueang subdistrict of Mueang district.

Sukanya, the shop owner, stated that a male suspect, dressed in a white shirt and jeans, entered the shop. He initially asked for 5 baht, a phrase usually understood as a request for money, which is common with beggars. However, when she bent down, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded gold.

The shop owner tried to negotiate, and her nephew, who was nearby, suspected the gun was not loaded. He used a wooden board to fend off the suspect, causing him to retreat. The suspect quickly fled to a waiting vehicle and escaped without any gold, heading towards Prachasamphan Road.

Related Articles

Pol. Maj. Thanawit was instructed to investigate the scene and gather information on the suspect. Preliminary data from surveillance footage has provided some leads. Police have increased patrols and are monitoring gold shops within and outside shopping centres in the region to apprehend the suspect, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a shocking armed robbery occurred at a well-known shopping mall in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, when a gun-wielding suspect targeted a gold shop and made off with jewellery valued at over 400,000 baht.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on April 2. Bang Phli Police Station received reports of the robbery, which took place on the second floor of the mall in Bang Phli Yai subdistrict.

In response, patrol units, investigators, and forensic teams were immediately dispatched to the scene to begin their investigation.

Latest Thailand News
Ex-attorney general gets 3 years in Red Bull heir hit-and-run case Bangkok News

Ex-attorney general gets 3 years in Red Bull heir hit-and-run case

4 minutes ago
3 Thai universities deny offering student visas to illegal Chinese workers Thailand News

3 Thai universities deny offering student visas to illegal Chinese workers

10 minutes ago
Man arrested in stolen car with fake plates bought for 40,000 baht Crime News

Man arrested in stolen car with fake plates bought for 40,000 baht

19 minutes ago
Teen monk killed in drive-by attack on police escort in Songkhla Thailand News

Teen monk killed in drive-by attack on police escort in Songkhla

26 minutes ago
Making waves: Illegal jet ski operators sunk in Phuket crackdown Phuket News

Making waves: Illegal jet ski operators sunk in Phuket crackdown

41 minutes ago
Krabi under the table! Bribery storm rocks paradise parks Business News

Krabi under the table! Bribery storm rocks paradise parks

54 minutes ago
Australian caught with loaded gun on Patong&#8217;s Bangla Road Phuket News

Australian caught with loaded gun on Patong’s Bangla Road

1 hour ago
Robbery attempt at Yasothon gold shop thwarted by brave owner Crime News

Robbery attempt at Yasothon gold shop thwarted by brave owner

1 hour ago
17 year old Thai girl fatally shot after glance exchange at restaurant Thailand News

17 year old Thai girl fatally shot after glance exchange at restaurant

1 hour ago
Twilight mixology with Aurelijus at AIR BAR, InterContinental Koh Samui Koh Samui Travel

Twilight mixology with Aurelijus at AIR BAR, InterContinental Koh Samui

1 hour ago
Rolling the dice: Pheu Thai MPs bet on casino and amnesty bills Bangkok News

Rolling the dice: Pheu Thai MPs bet on casino and amnesty bills

2 hours ago
Monk-y business! Thugs bash holy man over debt in Nonthaburi Crime News

Monk-y business! Thugs bash holy man over debt in Nonthaburi

2 hours ago
Taiwanese man attacked by Pattaya homeless with no prior conflict Pattaya News

Taiwanese man attacked by Pattaya homeless with no prior conflict

2 hours ago
Thailand introduces new cybercrime law to tackle data misuse Thailand News

Thailand introduces new cybercrime law to tackle data misuse

3 hours ago
Bang Khen police arrest brothers for motorcycle theft Crime News

Bang Khen police arrest brothers for motorcycle theft

3 hours ago
9 month old baby boy survives accident that kills family in Thailand Thailand News

9 month old baby boy survives accident that kills family in Thailand

4 hours ago
Phuket beach bonk shock! Randy tourists caught in sandy scandal Phuket News

Phuket beach bonk shock! Randy tourists caught in sandy scandal

4 hours ago
Mum’s pep talk stops runaway gunman after he shot his wife Pattaya News

Mum’s pep talk stops runaway gunman after he shot his wife

4 hours ago
Pregnant woman fatally attacks mistress at Bangkok love hotel Bangkok News

Pregnant woman fatally attacks mistress at Bangkok love hotel

4 hours ago
Single mother and children flee harassment by tenant in Nonthaburi Thailand News

Single mother and children flee harassment by tenant in Nonthaburi

4 hours ago
Red Bull heir at centre of corruption case as verdict nears Bangkok News

Red Bull heir at centre of corruption case as verdict nears

5 hours ago
Pattaya cop scales new heights to daring rescue helpless child Pattaya News

Pattaya cop scales new heights to daring rescue helpless child

5 hours ago
Fire destroys wooden house in Phayao, damage over 500,000 baht Thailand News

Fire destroys wooden house in Phayao, damage over 500,000 baht

5 hours ago
Nude photos at Hat Yai Buddha statue spark outrage Thailand News

Nude photos at Hat Yai Buddha statue spark outrage

6 hours ago
Thailand braces for extreme heat and thunderstorms Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for extreme heat and thunderstorms

6 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
60 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Man arrested in stolen car with fake plates bought for 40,000 baht

Man arrested in stolen car with fake plates bought for 40,000 baht

19 minutes ago
Teen monk killed in drive-by attack on police escort in Songkhla

Teen monk killed in drive-by attack on police escort in Songkhla

26 minutes ago
Solar flare-up! US tariffs scorch Thai imports in fiery trade row

Solar flare-up! US tariffs scorch Thai imports in fiery trade row

34 minutes ago
Making waves: Illegal jet ski operators sunk in Phuket crackdown

Making waves: Illegal jet ski operators sunk in Phuket crackdown

41 minutes ago