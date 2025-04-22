Robbery attempt at Yasothon gold shop thwarted by brave owner

A gold shop in Yasothon province was the target of a robbery attempt yesterday, April 21. The suspect, armed with an unloaded gun, demanded gold but was thwarted by the alert shop owner and her nephew. The suspect fled the scene, and police are currently pursuing him.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Worawut Thanmook, Deputy Superintendent of Mueang Yasothon Police Station, received the report from Police Major Thanawit Sitthinarm. The incident occurred on Witthaya Thamrong Road, in the Nai Mueang subdistrict of Mueang district.

Sukanya, the shop owner, stated that a male suspect, dressed in a white shirt and jeans, entered the shop. He initially asked for 5 baht, a phrase usually understood as a request for money, which is common with beggars. However, when she bent down, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded gold.

The shop owner tried to negotiate, and her nephew, who was nearby, suspected the gun was not loaded. He used a wooden board to fend off the suspect, causing him to retreat. The suspect quickly fled to a waiting vehicle and escaped without any gold, heading towards Prachasamphan Road.

Pol. Maj. Thanawit was instructed to investigate the scene and gather information on the suspect. Preliminary data from surveillance footage has provided some leads. Police have increased patrols and are monitoring gold shops within and outside shopping centres in the region to apprehend the suspect, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a shocking armed robbery occurred at a well-known shopping mall in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, when a gun-wielding suspect targeted a gold shop and made off with jewellery valued at over 400,000 baht.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on April 2. Bang Phli Police Station received reports of the robbery, which took place on the second floor of the mall in Bang Phli Yai subdistrict.

In response, patrol units, investigators, and forensic teams were immediately dispatched to the scene to begin their investigation.