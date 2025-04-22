Krabi under the table! Bribery storm rocks paradise parks

Tourism bosses in Krabi are demanding answers after bombshell bribery claims surfaced against park officials accused of pocketing cash from dodgy tour operators, sparking fears the scandal could tarnish Thailand’s tropical crown jewel.

Krabi Tourism Association called for a full-blown investigation into explosive allegations that national park officials have been taking bribes from tour companies, claims that have gone viral on Thai social media and sent shockwaves through the travel industry.

The scandal erupted after Siranudh Bhirombhakdi, a former adviser to the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department, resigned and lashed out at corrupt officials. He accused some of shirking their duties and turning a blind eye to dangerous practices, including allowing contracted staff to operate at sea without insurance.

Siranudh also posted evidence of foreign tourists openly flouting park rules, boozing and smoking cannabis aboard boats in protected areas. He claimed his resignation came after clashing with tour firms and unruly visitors who broke the law with impunity.

“There are loopholes in the system, and people are exploiting them.”

Chaiyaphat Wasoonthara, President of the Krabi Tourism Association, said the claims must not be ignored.

“If the bribery allegations are true, there must be a thorough and transparent investigation. The results should be made public.”

He also raised eyebrows over the park’s cash-only payment system for entrance fees, typically handled by tour companies, which he said makes the process ripe for abuse and difficult to trace, Bangkok Post reported.

Krabi’s famed one-day island-hopping tours, especially those using longtail boats run by local fishermen, have also come under scrutiny. Unlike speedboat trips, these do not legally require certified guides, sparking safety concerns.

“While the captains know the waters well, they don’t always have proper training.”

Chaiyaphat urged officials to consider compulsory licensing or training schemes to improve standards.

On the environmental front, he welcomed tougher enforcement against boats anchoring on coral reefs but called for more buoys to prevent damage to Krabi’s marine treasures.

“Krabi’s national parks have long been a cash cow for the country. It’s vital we protect that reputation.”

He also urged a crackdown on tour firms using nominees and illegal guides, though he admitted the problem is less severe than in neighbouring Phuket.

With Thailand’s reputation on the line, many are now watching to see whether the authorities will step in – or let another scandal wash over the shores.