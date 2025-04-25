Train slams pickup as driver ignores barrier in Sattahip

Train slams pickup as driver ignores barrier in Sattahip
A 69 year old man is lucky to be alive after a shocking collision with a freight train in Sattahip that left his pickup truck mangled and his body seriously injured.

At 9.50am yesterday, April 24, Sattahip Police were alerted to a dramatic accident at a railway crossing near Ban Noen Samakkhi in Chon Buri province. The crash involved a freight train and a pickup truck and prompted an immediate emergency response from local officers and rescuers from the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Foundation.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found freight train No. 4524 halted near the site. The train had been en route from Map Ta Phut Station to Laem Chabang Port when it ploughed into a blue Isuzu D-Max four-door pickup.

The vehicle was thrown nearly 50 metres into roadside grassland, sustaining major damage to its left side and rear.

CCTV footage from the area confirmed what responders feared, reckless driving was to blame. The video shows the pickup driver, identified as 69 year old Prasert, attempting to speed past a lowered railway barrier in a bid to beat the train. Moments later, the train smashed into the front of the truck with devastating force.

Prasert suffered severe injuries in the crash and was immediately transported to Bangkok-Pattaya Hospital for emergency treatment. As of the latest update, he remains hospitalised under close observation.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and plan to question both the train operator and Prasert once the latter recovers. Officers are also reviewing additional footage and eyewitness statements to determine whether legal charges will be filed, reported The Pattaya News.

Train slams pickup as driver ignores barrier in Sattahip | News by Thaiger

This incident has reignited concerns about motorists ignoring railway safety protocols.

“Railway crossings are equipped with barriers for a reason,” said a local official at the scene. “One moment of impatience can lead to lifelong consequences—or worse.”

As police continue their probe, they urge all drivers to obey crossing signals and barriers. The consequences of ignoring them, as seen in this chilling accident, can be catastrophic.

