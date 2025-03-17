Arrested Thai woman laughs after brutal murder of transwoman

Petch Petpailin9 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, March 17, 2025
Arrested Thai woman laughs after brutal murder of transwoman
Photo via KomChadLuek

Police arrested a Thai woman at the weekend, suspected of having a mental illness, for the brutal murder of a transwoman in the eastern province of Rayong.

A 29 year old Thai man, Prasit Yeesunhom, filed a complaint at Pluak Daeng Police Station on Friday, March 14, stating that his friend had stumbled upon the dead body of a woman in a roadside forest in the Pluak Daeng district of Rayong while visiting the area to go fishing.

Police investigated the scene and reported that the dead transwoman was a 51 year old named Wichai Aunruean. She lived at Wat Krabok Khuen Fang School in the Ban Khai district of the province and made a living by collecting recyclable garbage and working on a rubber plantation.

Wichai, who had dyed red hair, was found dead wearing pink shorts and a striped shirt. The scene was gruesome, as she had a deep cut wound on her throat and two wooden sticks inserted into her nose.

The community head, Jaroon Saengsuriya, told news agencies that he had seen Wichai dancing at a temple fair near her accommodation a week earlier.

Thai transwoman brutal murder Rayong
Photo via Naewna

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the area between the temple and the location where Wichai’s body was found. They observed Wichai leaving the temple with a 36 year old Thai woman named Malinee on a sidecar motorcycle.

Malinee was captured in another video leaving the scene of the incident alone on the motorcycle. Police later approached Malinee during the investigation and discovered bloodstains on her bags, leading officers to arrest her on Saturday, March 15.

Thai transwoman brutally murdered in roadside forest
Photo via Naewna

KomChadLuek reported that Malinee kept laughing during questioning at the police station. She also smiled at journalists but remained silent, leading police to suspect that she may have a mental illness.

Wichai’s ex-wife, 46 year old Orrasa, visited the police station to follow up on the case. She reportedly approached the suspect in anger, repeatedly asking Malinee, “How could you do it? How could you kill her?”

Thai woman arrested for killing LGBTQIA+ victim in Rayong
Photo via KomChadLuek

Orrasa revealed to the media that she and Wichai shared three children. Although they divorced 30 years ago, she still respected her sibling. She expressed heartbreak upon learning the news of her ex’s death.

Malinee has been charged with intentional murder. The punishment, according to Section 288 of the Criminal Code, is the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years.

Petch Petpailin9 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, March 17, 2025
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

