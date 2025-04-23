Thai hotel maid stabbed over 50 times by mentally ill guest

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin9 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
57 2 minutes read
Thai hotel maid stabbed over 50 times by mentally ill guest
Photo via Channel 8

Police arrested a mentally ill taxi driver who fatally stabbed a maid during his stay at a hotel in the central province of Amnat Charoen yesterday, April 22. The victim sustained more than 50 stab wounds.

Hotel staff reported the brutal assault on the 61 year old Thai maid, Suwannee, to officers at Mueang Amnat Charoen Police Station. Police responded swiftly to the scene, accompanied by officials from the scientific crime detection division.

Suwannee was rushed to a hospital before the police arrived but succumbed to the severity of her injuries. Reports confirm she sustained over 50 stab wounds across her body.

The suspect was identified as 47 year old Nattapas, a taxi driver who had checked into the hotel on Saturday, April 19. A witness reportedly saw him fleeing the hotel in a green and yellow taxi.

Related Articles

According to police, blood was found splattered across the hotel room floor and bed. The suspect’s clothes and personal belongings were discovered left behind in the wardrobe.

Thai man kills maid at hotel in Amnat Charoen
Photo via Channel 8

A 28 year old Thai man staying in the room opposite told police he had heard screams for help while taking a shower.

He rushed to investigate and was shocked to find Suwannee lying on the ground in blood. The suspect had already fled the scene.

Thai maid murdered in hotel room
Screenshot of the suspect’s taxi via Channel 8

Another maid stated that neither she nor any of the hotel staff, including Suwannee, had any conflict with the suspect. She described him as quiet, only leaving his room to eat. This was his second stay at the hotel. His previous visit was earlier this year.

There were no signs of suspicious activity while the room was being cleaned before the incident. However, staff noted the room was messier than usual.

Thai taxi driver arrested for fatally stabbing hotel maid
Photo via KomChadLuek

On the day of the attack, the suspect had requested to check out. As per routine, Suwannee entered the room to inspect it. Another maid reported seeing the guest return to the room, possibly to retrieve forgotten belongings, but it was not the case.

The maid heard Suwannee scream shortly after. She rushed to help and saw Nattapas walking out of the room, wielding a bloody knife. He attempted to stab her as well, but she managed to avoid injury.

Hotel maid killed by guest
Photo via KomChadLuek

The maid said she was unaware of any motive for the attack and maintained that Suwannee had no conflict or argument with the suspect.

Police apprehended Nattapas at around 3pm the same day in the Isaan province of Sisaket. During questioning, he claimed he killed Suwannee because she had caused his family’s financial ruin and emotionally hurt him for a long time.

Nattapas urged police and journalists to ask the maid’s family what she had done to him, rather than question him.

Mentally ill man arrested for murder of Thai maid
Photo via KomChadLuek

However, his parents dismissed his claims as nonsense and informed police that he suffers from a mental illness. They stated he worked in Bangkok and would typically stay in hotels when visiting them in Amnat Charoen.

Nattapas later told police that he had originally planned to kill his mother, but the tragic outcome instead befell the innocent maid.

As of now, the specific charges against him have not been disclosed. Police reported only that the suspect will be temporarily detained at Amnat Charoen Provincial Court.

Latest Thailand News
Great wall of silence: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand in travel drought Business News

Great wall of silence: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand in travel drought

18 seconds ago
Thai hotel maid stabbed over 50 times by mentally ill guest Thailand News

Thai hotel maid stabbed over 50 times by mentally ill guest

9 minutes ago
Chiang Mai aims for UNESCO World Heritage status by 2026 Thailand News

Chiang Mai aims for UNESCO World Heritage status by 2026

24 minutes ago
Watts the problem? Energy chiefs say green shift won’t shock you Business News

Watts the problem? Energy chiefs say green shift won’t shock you

29 minutes ago
Thai politician, linked to BMW driver, accused of brutal assault 19 years ago Thailand News

Thai politician, linked to BMW driver, accused of brutal assault 19 years ago

42 minutes ago
Thai-dal wave: Bangkok on boil as storms brew in Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Thai-dal wave: Bangkok on boil as storms brew in Thailand

54 minutes ago
Storm brewing! Nestlé goes full bean ahead in Thai coffee clash Business News

Storm brewing! Nestlé goes full bean ahead in Thai coffee clash

1 hour ago
Thai Cabinet approves e-renewals for driving licences without tests Thailand News

Thai Cabinet approves e-renewals for driving licences without tests

16 hours ago
Bangkok SAO building collapse death toll rises to 51 Bangkok News

Bangkok SAO building collapse death toll rises to 51

16 hours ago
Decomposed body of Thai man found in abandoned Phuket building Phuket News

Decomposed body of Thai man found in abandoned Phuket building

17 hours ago
Earthquake damages Chiang Mai temples, restoration underway Thailand News

Earthquake damages Chiang Mai temples, restoration underway

17 hours ago
School hiss-teria: King cobra causes a stir in Surat Thani Thailand News

School hiss-teria: King cobra causes a stir in Surat Thani

17 hours ago
Thailand slashes 2025 tourism forecast amid global concerns Thailand News

Thailand slashes 2025 tourism forecast amid global concerns

17 hours ago
AOT reports record 2.6 million passengers during Songkran festival Thailand News

AOT reports record 2.6 million passengers during Songkran festival

17 hours ago
Grandmother seeks justice after granddaughter&#8217;s Songkran ordeal Crime News

Grandmother seeks justice after granddaughter’s Songkran ordeal

17 hours ago
Koh Larn to get new police station amid tourist boom Pattaya News

Koh Larn to get new police station amid tourist boom

17 hours ago
Woman seeks justice over husband&#8217;s misuse of funds and infidelity Crime News

Woman seeks justice over husband’s misuse of funds and infidelity

17 hours ago
French tourist busted in Patong for reckless riding Phuket News

French tourist busted in Patong for reckless riding

17 hours ago
Thai taxi driver wins lottery, gives passengers free ride and cash Thailand News

Thai taxi driver wins lottery, gives passengers free ride and cash

17 hours ago
Microsoft launches AI programme to upskill 1 million Thais Thailand News

Microsoft launches AI programme to upskill 1 million Thais

18 hours ago
Thai task force seizes 300,000 meth tablets in drug bust Crime News

Thai task force seizes 300,000 meth tablets in drug bust

18 hours ago
400 million baht for new Rama 2 parallel route construction Bangkok News

400 million baht for new Rama 2 parallel route construction

18 hours ago
Thai woman throws 300k baht ring into sea after cheating prank Thailand News

Thai woman throws 300k baht ring into sea after cheating prank

18 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver praised for safely transporting unconscious woman to police (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver praised for safely transporting unconscious woman to police (video)

18 hours ago
Thai rice exports drop 30% as Vietnam overtakes in global market Business News

Thai rice exports drop 30% as Vietnam overtakes in global market

18 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin9 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
57 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Watts the problem? Energy chiefs say green shift won’t shock you

Watts the problem? Energy chiefs say green shift won’t shock you

29 minutes ago
Thai politician, linked to BMW driver, accused of brutal assault 19 years ago

Thai politician, linked to BMW driver, accused of brutal assault 19 years ago

42 minutes ago
Thai-dal wave: Bangkok on boil as storms brew in Thailand

Thai-dal wave: Bangkok on boil as storms brew in Thailand

54 minutes ago
Storm brewing! Nestlé goes full bean ahead in Thai coffee clash

Storm brewing! Nestlé goes full bean ahead in Thai coffee clash

1 hour ago