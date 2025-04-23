Thai hotel maid stabbed over 50 times by mentally ill guest

Police arrested a mentally ill taxi driver who fatally stabbed a maid during his stay at a hotel in the central province of Amnat Charoen yesterday, April 22. The victim sustained more than 50 stab wounds.

Hotel staff reported the brutal assault on the 61 year old Thai maid, Suwannee, to officers at Mueang Amnat Charoen Police Station. Police responded swiftly to the scene, accompanied by officials from the scientific crime detection division.

Suwannee was rushed to a hospital before the police arrived but succumbed to the severity of her injuries. Reports confirm she sustained over 50 stab wounds across her body.

The suspect was identified as 47 year old Nattapas, a taxi driver who had checked into the hotel on Saturday, April 19. A witness reportedly saw him fleeing the hotel in a green and yellow taxi.

According to police, blood was found splattered across the hotel room floor and bed. The suspect’s clothes and personal belongings were discovered left behind in the wardrobe.

A 28 year old Thai man staying in the room opposite told police he had heard screams for help while taking a shower.

He rushed to investigate and was shocked to find Suwannee lying on the ground in blood. The suspect had already fled the scene.

Another maid stated that neither she nor any of the hotel staff, including Suwannee, had any conflict with the suspect. She described him as quiet, only leaving his room to eat. This was his second stay at the hotel. His previous visit was earlier this year.

There were no signs of suspicious activity while the room was being cleaned before the incident. However, staff noted the room was messier than usual.

On the day of the attack, the suspect had requested to check out. As per routine, Suwannee entered the room to inspect it. Another maid reported seeing the guest return to the room, possibly to retrieve forgotten belongings, but it was not the case.

The maid heard Suwannee scream shortly after. She rushed to help and saw Nattapas walking out of the room, wielding a bloody knife. He attempted to stab her as well, but she managed to avoid injury.

The maid said she was unaware of any motive for the attack and maintained that Suwannee had no conflict or argument with the suspect.

Police apprehended Nattapas at around 3pm the same day in the Isaan province of Sisaket. During questioning, he claimed he killed Suwannee because she had caused his family’s financial ruin and emotionally hurt him for a long time.

Nattapas urged police and journalists to ask the maid’s family what she had done to him, rather than question him.

However, his parents dismissed his claims as nonsense and informed police that he suffers from a mental illness. They stated he worked in Bangkok and would typically stay in hotels when visiting them in Amnat Charoen.

Nattapas later told police that he had originally planned to kill his mother, but the tragic outcome instead befell the innocent maid.

As of now, the specific charges against him have not been disclosed. Police reported only that the suspect will be temporarily detained at Amnat Charoen Provincial Court.