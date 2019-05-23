The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach | The Thaiger

Connect with us

PHOTOS: Pattaya Message

Officials from Chon Buri Municipality says there is no source of wastewater found after inspections along the canals.

The video of the untreated sewage and wastewater gushing into the Gulf of Thailand has accumulated 1.5 million views already. Read more and see the video HERE.

The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya's Jomtien Beach | News by The Thaiger

The ‘stop gap’ solution was a real STOP GAP solution as they rammed sandbags into the outlet which had blackwater gushing last weekend and forcing officials to close the beach.

Read more HERE.

Pattaya Message today reports that Nongprue Municipality in Banglamung report they can’t any business operators or factories that are releasing wastewater into local canals. They also presented documentation to the media to confirm that those places have been checked.

Whatever was gushing into the Gulf of Thailand, there was a LOT of it and ruined the beach for holidaymakers for many days.

The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya's Jomtien Beach | News by The Thaiger The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya's Jomtien Beach | News by The Thaiger



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Environment

Koh Lan stinks! Environmentalist calls for limit on tourism.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

May 23, 2019

By

Koh Lan stinks! Environmentalist calls for limit on tourism. | The Thaiger

“The atmosphere at the island’s Ta Waen Beach resembles that of a disaster refugee camp.”

An environmental health expert is calling for the number of visitors to Koh Lan in Chon Buri to be cut to less than 5,000 a day to tackle the overwhelming garbage problem. Ko Lan is 10 kilometres off the coast of Pattaya.

Sonthi Kotchawat, in his Facebook post, also says that tour operators should transport their customers’ garbage back to the mainland.

As well, Sonthi said the island authority should strictly impose a regulation against littering on the beach and a limit should be imposed on the number of restaurants, resorts and accommodations.

“The atmosphere at the island’s Ta Waen Beach resembles that of a disaster refugee camp. Large umbrellas mushroom all over the beach.”

Koh Lan has about 4.7 square kilometres of space and a population of  4,000. The population doubles, however, when combined with the number of unregistered residents, including tourists. There are some 1,500 rooms for tourist accommodation, he said.

“Normally the number of visitors stands at more than 3,000 people per day, while that leaps to 10,000-15,000 people on a holiday day.”

“There are 50,000 tonnes of garbage accumulated on the island pending disposal, sending a foul smell. Each day, 30-50 tonnes of garbage are produced, mostly from shops, restaurants, resorts and home-stays.”

“Pattaya City workers bring up to 35 tonnes of garbage per day from Koh Lan back to the mainland for disposal, hence about 20 tonnes is left piling up there,” he said.

Even with the planned construction of two garbage incinerators (each with a capacity to dispose 25 tonnes a day), the island will still be overwhelmed by trash that will take more than five years to remove, he said.

Koh Lan stinks! Environmentalist calls for limit on tourism. | News by The Thaiger Koh Lan stinks! Environmentalist calls for limit on tourism. | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Environment

Whale shark sighted off Koh Racha – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

May 21, 2019

By

Whale shark sighted off Koh Racha – VIDEO | The Thaiger

VIDEO/PHOTO:  บังดำ นายสุวัฒน์ บาเร็ม/Saranyu Hassanai

A whale shark was sighted off Koh Racha, south of Phuket, yesterday.

A Facebook user ‘Saranyu Hassanai’ has posted the video clip with a message saying “A whale shark has showed up near the boat while we were travelling near Koh Racha.”

“Tourists on the boat were very happy to see the whale shark.”

ฉลามวาฬขึ้นมาอวดโฉมนักท่องเที่ยวตื่นเต้นที่มีโอกาสได้เห็น วันนี้เจอฉลามวาฬโพล่เหนือน้ำขึ้นมาให้ชม และฉลามวาฬวิ่งตามเรือเข้ามาไกล้ๆ วันนี้ประมาณ 11.00 น เรือโชคณรงณ์ กับคันเรือ นายสุวัฒน์ บาเร็ม กับตันเรือ ได้พานักท่องเทิ่ยวไปเกาะราชา ระหว่างทางตอนวิ่งเรือได้พบเจิอฉลามวาฬระหว่างเกาะเฮและเกาะราชา ขึ้นมาให้นักท่องเที่ยวดูเป็นขวัญตา ทำให้นักท่องเที่ยวดีใจมากๆ และปลาวาฬตัวนี้คุ้นกับเรือกับคนเหมือนว่าไว้มาที่ท้ายเรือ ในรอบปีนี้ได้เห็นฉลามว่าอีกครั้งเมื่อก่อนหน้านี้ได้เห็นมาแล้วเมื่อต้นปี ธรรมชาติทะเลบ้านเรายังสมบูรณ์ อยากให้ทุกๆคน ไม่ว่านักท่องเที่ยวหรือผู้ประกอบการณ์ คนขับแรือและทุกคนช่วยกันรักษาทรัพย์ยากรและช่วยกันอนุรักษ์ให้คงอยู่คู่กับทรัพยากรณ์บ้านเราตลอดไป….ขอบคุณวิดีโอจาก บังดำ นายสุวัฒน์ บาเร็ม By Saranyou. Hassanai

Posted by สรันยู หัสนัย on Monday, May 20, 2019

Whale shark sighted off Koh Racha – VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Environment

Thousands of young coral being moved to deeper water at Maya Bay

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

May 21, 2019

By

Thousands of young coral being moved to deeper water at Maya Bay | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thai PBS

Coral bleaching and the annual monsoon are the only threat to the ongoing recuperation of Maya Bay, now that tourists have been away for a year, and probably another two years as well.

Maya Bay, on Koh Phi Phi Ley in Krabi province, has been closed since June 1 last year after the environmental destruction of the pristine beaches ecology became obvious, even to the national park chiefs who were under a lot of pressure from tourism operators to keep it open.

Now, park officials are busily relocating about 23,000 young corals from the shallows into deeper water to prevent them being damaged by strong waves during the monsoon season which runs from May to the end of November each year.

Worapote Lomlim, chief of Haad Nopparat Thara Phi-Phi Islands national park, told Thai PBS that the ecological system and environment of Maya Bay have improved satisfactorily after the bay was closed to all unauthorised visitors and tourists almost 12 months ago.

He noted that coral bleaching has not been as serious as last year, the corals have regenerated and black-tipped coral sharks have returned to the bay. But he noted that the young corals may sustain damage from powerful waves if they are not relocated into deeper waters during the current monsoon season in the Andaman Sea.

Maya Bay will remain closed for at least the next two years for the protection of its environment and ecological system. A new system of limited tourism, protective walkways and boat mooring facilities is being prepared whilst the bay is closed in preparation for an eventual re-opening to tourism.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Continue Reading

