The really, really crazy solution for Pattaya’s sewage and wastewater problem | The Thaiger

The really, really crazy solution for Pattaya's sewage and wastewater problem

PHOTO: Manager Online

We kid you not. THIS is the solution to the torrents of black sewage and untreated wastewater gushing into Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach’s coastline over the weekend. The sight of sandbags jammed into the gushing ocean outlet takes ‘TIT’ to a whole new level.

Read the story and check out the video HERE.

The picture on the Manager Online website is not a joke. It’s actually the current solution implemented by the local municipality to solve the ‘problem’.

The authorities have already admitted there was much to be done to find a permanent solution to the problem that saw damning videos and photos all over social media. The waters off Jomtien were a black sea of sludge, “a very unwelcome sight for any tourist considering holidaying in the area,” according to ThaiVisa.

Effluent and trash flowing directly into the sea is the subject of continuing complaints in the area for years. And not only Pattaya. The sight of raw sewage and wastewater flowing into the sea is now an almost daily post in Phuket as well.

SOURCE: Manager Online



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya.

Pattaya

Phoenix goes up for auction, starting price 900,000 baht

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

May 21, 2019

By

Phoenix goes up for auction, starting price 900,000 baht

The notorious and ill-fated tour boat Phoenix, which sank off Phuket last July killing 47 Chinese tourists, is among 48 items that the Anti-Money Laundering Office will auction off this Wednesday at its head office.

At the time, many of the dead were retrieved from the boat, though its crew and captain escaped unharmed via life rafts, leaving many passengers on board as the boat sank during a sudden storm. The incident was followed by a sharp drop in Chinese visitors to Thailand, particularly Phuket.

Today, prospective buyers were allowed to check the condition of the sale items at various sites. Those interested in the Phoenix, which will carry a starting price of 900,000 baht, had to visit the Rattanachai Shipyard in Phuket.

Also up for auction are amulets and jewellery which were on display at the AMLO head office. Photos and information on auction items are also available at www.amlo.go.th.

Other items going under the hammer tomorrow include the lease-purchase agreements for condominium units in Chon Buri province. Among them is a 71.23 square metre unit at the New Nordic’s Palace Condominium with a starting price of 13 million baht, 55 sqm N-CVB-407 room at the C-View Boutique Condominium project starting at 4.4 million baht and a 30 sqm room at the South Point Pattaya for a mere 3 million.

SOURCE: The Nation

Environment

Pattaya officials react to the video of gushing sewage and wastewater – VIDEO

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

May 20, 2019

By

The video of the untreated sewage and wastewater gushing into the Gulf of Thailand has accumulated 1.2 million views already. It took local officials two days to react, mostly blaming other authorities and departments in the resort city.

Pattaya’s municipal chief is now instructing Na Jom Thian OrBorJor officials to divert its wastewater to the Pattaya central wastewater treatment pond as part of urgent measures to halt wastewater gushing into the sea at Pattaya’s Jomtien beach.

The discharge was reported to have returned to normal now with some parts of the beach accessible and filled with swimmers again despite the city’s warning.

The massive deluge of black water, which was later found to be wastewater discharged by the Na Jom Thian municipality, was videoed and posted by tourists to the horror of netizens, Jomtien locals and, eventually, Pattaya officials.

The viral clip prompted authorities to find the cause of the incident, which polluted a popular tourist beach and sea.

มันเกิดอะไรเนี้ยยยย !! นาจอมเทียนซอย8

Posted by เรารักพัทยา on Saturday, May 18, 2019

A village head, who lives near the sluice gate of the tunnel on Na Jom Thian Soi 8, told Nation TV that up to 90% of the discharge comes from wastewater from household use, restaurants, and hotels in the municipality.

“If there is no water to dilute the waste, the tunnel becomes choked with garbage – which is flushed out by heavy rains like yesterday. The tunnel wastewater has no proper treatment before being discharged into the sea.”

Pralong Damrongthai, the Pollution Control Department chief, said the incident was the responsibility of local organisations, and the problem was partly due to the lack of a wastewater treatment system.

He suggested that the Pattaya Municipality help deal with the problem, while the department sent its officials to inspect the wastewater in Na Jom Thian to identify its sources.

The Sattahip district has also collected samples from the tunnel on Soi 8 as well as the sea in front of it for further tests water quality. Meanwhile, the Pattaya OrBorJor stopped tourists from swimming in the polluted water. Some tourists remained defiant and plunged into the polluted sea anyway.

The Na Jom Thian municipality has called an urgent meeting to address the pollution issue.

Environment

Rubbish on Chon Buri beaches cleared after social media complaints

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

May 17, 2019

By

PHOTO: DMCR

First there was a beach on Koh Phi Phi, then a dirty canal in Bang Tao, Phuket. Now, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) has cleared up rubbish on an island beach off Pattaya beaches in Chon Buri.

Photos were posted in the ‘Pattaya Watchdog’ Facebook page on May 14 with a message reading, “Some business operators have dumped this rubbish on the beach.”

The DMCR yesterday reported that they had inspected Tawaen beach and Thonglang beach on Koh Lan off the coast of Pattaya in Chon Buri after photos of rubbish went viral in social media complaining that rubbish had been dumped on the beaches.

All rubbish has now been removed from the beaches.

So, netizens, we know how to get attention from the authorities. Keep posting those photos or send them to The Thaiger and we’ll post them for you.

