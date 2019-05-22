The really, really crazy solution for Pattaya’s sewage and wastewater problem | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Manager Online

We kid you not. THIS is the solution to the torrents of black sewage and untreated wastewater gushing into Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach’s coastline over the weekend. The sight of sandbags jammed into the gushing ocean outlet takes ‘TIT’ to a whole new level.

The picture on the Manager Online website is not a joke. It’s actually the current solution implemented by the local municipality to solve the ‘problem’.

The authorities have already admitted there was much to be done to find a permanent solution to the problem that saw damning videos and photos all over social media. The waters off Jomtien were a black sea of sludge, “a very unwelcome sight for any tourist considering holidaying in the area,” according to ThaiVisa.

Effluent and trash flowing directly into the sea is the subject of continuing complaints in the area for years. And not only Pattaya. The sight of raw sewage and wastewater flowing into the sea is now an almost daily post in Phuket as well.

SOURCE: Manager Online





