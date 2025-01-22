Russian tourist shot with rubber bullet in Phuket knife drama

Photo courtesy of Sakhu Police via The Phuket News

Chaos erupted in Nai Yang, Phuket yesterday, January 21, as police resorted to using a rubber bullet to disarm a knife-wielding Russian woman in a bid to prevent self-harm. The shocking incident unfolded near Soi Nai Yang 16, sparking alarm among locals and tourists.

The commotion began around 4pm when Sakhu Police received a call about a 55 year old Russian woman attempting to enter a local’s home in an agitated state. Reports suggested she was drunk or under the influence of other substances, according to Sakhu Police Chief Police Colonel Salan Santisasanakul.

Police arrived and escorted the distressed woman to Sakhu Police Station to calm her down. However, the situation escalated when she wandered into a nearby restaurant, seized a kitchen knife, and began threatening those around her.

Despite attempts by a Russian tourist fluent in Thai to de-escalate the situation, the woman refused to cooperate. She held the knife to her stomach, threatening self-harm as officers tried to reason with her.

Photo courtesy of Sakhu Police via The Phuket News

“A police officer had to use a rubber bullet to disarm her when she attempted to press the knife into her stomach.”

As the knife fell, officers armed with shields charged in and subdued her.

Emergency responders provided immediate first aid before transferring the woman to Thalang Hospital for further care.

Police investigations revealed that the woman had been in Phuket for the EDC music festival and was staying at a hotel near Phuket International Airport ahead of her flight to Moscow on January 27, reported The Phuket News.

Photo courtesy of Sakhu Police via The Phuket News

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

