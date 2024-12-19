Drunken drama: Russian hospitalised after Bangla brawl

Photo courtesy of Patong Police via The Phuket News

A night of partying on Bangla Road turned into chaos when a drunken Russian tourist was hospitalised after a violent altercation with security guards.

The incident unfolded at Oscar Bar, Patong, late last night, December 18. Police were called to the scene at 11.50pm, where they found 31 year old Russian national Evgenii Kozlov seriously injured after a scuffle with bar security.

Advertisements

According to initial reports, Kozlov, heavily intoxicated, climbed onto the stage and began dancing, disrupting the bar’s operations. Security guards, 30 yea

r old Chalermphon Suphannaphon, 28 year old Thammakach Sukho, and 19 year old Watcharaphon Laowong intervened, removing him from the stage.

The situation escalated when the Russian man reportedly began acting aggressively towards other patrons, prompting complaints. As the guards attempted to escort him out, a struggle ensued, culminating in a violent brawl. Kozlov was left with serious injuries, while the guards reported minor injuries, including bruised knuckles and a torn shirt.

All parties were taken to Patong Hospital. While Kozlov received treatment for his injuries, the security guards underwent medical evaluations to confirm their claims of harm, reported The Phuket News.

Patong Police are investigating the incident, with charges expected against those responsible.

Advertisements

In related news, a viral video showing two foreigners fighting each other on a road along Patong Beach in Phuket sparked criticism of weaknesses in Thai laws. A Thai man shared the video of the altercation on his TikTok account, @aifkiatprasert, on November 5. He later shared it with the news Facebook page, Phuket Times, before deleting it from his account.

In other news, violence erupted once again in Patong in September as two separate incidents involving tourists left one man unconscious and another with a severe head injury. A fight broke out between three Middle Eastern tourists on Bangla Road on the morning of September 14. Witnesses reported that the men had been drinking heavily before an argument escalated into physical violence.