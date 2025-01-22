Chinese man left blind after brutal assault by fellow countrymen

A group of over 10 Chinese nationals brutally assaulted a fellow countryman outside the victim’s nightclub in Pattaya in September last year, leaving him blind and causing 2 million baht loss.

The Chinese victim, Chen Jing, approached the Facebook news page Big Kren to seek justice. The incident occurred at approximately 2am on September 24 of last year outside the World House Club on Pattaya Sai Sam Road, but the victim has yet to receive justice.

According to the page, the case was being handled by Mueang Pattaya Police Station, with Police Major Wuttiann Kongdee serving as the investigating officer.

Jing informed the page administrator that over ten Chinese men attempted to force him into a white Toyota Alphard minivan outside his nightclub but he resisted. The gang then revealed their motive, demanding that he sell shares in his nightclub and when he refused, the attackers assaulted him.

The brutal assault resulted in Jing losing his sight. During the attack, his luxury necklace, a limited-edition Cartier piece worth approximately 2 million baht, also went missing.

Big Kren reported that the gang was led by four key individuals: Li Jairui, Wang Nan, Zhang Fend, and Fern Zhen Xing. The page alleged that these four individuals primarily resided in Phuket and had been hired to assault Pattaya.

For his safety, Jing decided to return to China. He returned to Thailand on Monday, January 20, to follow up on the case however, all of the suspects remain at large.

The page did not provide any response from the police or updates on the case from officials.

In a related story, a Chinese man and his Thai girlfriend were allegedly assaulted by security guards at a nightclub on Pattaya Walking Street in December last year. The woman explained that her boyfriend was playing a drinking game at the venue when a glass was broken.

She insisted that her Chinese boyfriend did not break the glass, but the guards blamed him and removed him from the premises. The situation escalated into a physical altercation following a heated argument. Despite police promising to deliver justice to the couple, no updates have been provided to them so far.