Chinese man left blind after brutal assault by fellow countrymen

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
256 1 minute read
Chinese man left blind after brutal assault by fellow countrymen
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

A group of over 10 Chinese nationals brutally assaulted a fellow countryman outside the victim’s nightclub in Pattaya in September last year, leaving him blind and causing 2 million baht loss.

The Chinese victim, Chen Jing, approached the Facebook news page Big Kren to seek justice. The incident occurred at approximately 2am on September 24 of last year outside the World House Club on Pattaya Sai Sam Road, but the victim has yet to receive justice.

Advertisements

According to the page, the case was being handled by Mueang Pattaya Police Station, with Police Major Wuttiann Kongdee serving as the investigating officer.

Jing informed the page administrator that over ten Chinese men attempted to force him into a white Toyota Alphard minivan outside his nightclub but he resisted. The gang then revealed their motive, demanding that he sell shares in his nightclub and when he refused, the attackers assaulted him.

Related Articles

The brutal assault resulted in Jing losing his sight. During the attack, his luxury necklace, a limited-edition Cartier piece worth approximately 2 million baht, also went missing.

Chinese man attacked by gang of ten leading to blindness
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

Big Kren reported that the gang was led by four key individuals: Li Jairui, Wang Nan, Zhang Fend, and Fern Zhen Xing. The page alleged that these four individuals primarily resided in Phuket and had been hired to assault Pattaya.

For his safety, Jing decided to return to China. He returned to Thailand on Monday, January 20, to follow up on the case however, all of the suspects remain at large.

Advertisements

The page did not provide any response from the police or updates on the case from officials.

Chinese attack fellw countrymen outside Pattaya nighclub
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

In a related story, a Chinese man and his Thai girlfriend were allegedly assaulted by security guards at a nightclub on Pattaya Walking Street in December last year. The woman explained that her boyfriend was playing a drinking game at the venue when a glass was broken.

She insisted that her Chinese boyfriend did not break the glass, but the guards blamed him and removed him from the premises. The situation escalated into a physical altercation following a heated argument. Despite police promising to deliver justice to the couple, no updates have been provided to them so far.

Latest Thailand News
New Thai Law lets LGBTQ+ couples sue for adultery compensation Bangkok News

New Thai Law lets LGBTQ+ couples sue for adultery compensation

2 hours ago
Thai driver released on 600,000 baht bail after killing motorcyclist Bangkok News

Thai driver released on 600,000 baht bail after killing motorcyclist

2 hours ago
Russian tourist attacked in Pattaya over livestream mix-up Crime News

Russian tourist attacked in Pattaya over livestream mix-up

3 hours ago
Chinese man left blind after brutal assault by fellow countrymen Crime News

Chinese man left blind after brutal assault by fellow countrymen

3 hours ago
Bangkok gears up for historic equal marriage celebrations Bangkok News

Bangkok gears up for historic equal marriage celebrations

3 hours ago
Love takes flight: Balloon festival lands in Chiang Rai Northern Thailand News

Love takes flight: Balloon festival lands in Chiang Rai

4 hours ago
Thai high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting 13 year old girl Crime News

Thai high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting 13 year old girl

4 hours ago
Thai woman and daughter flee after death threat by mentally ill man Crime News

Thai woman and daughter flee after death threat by mentally ill man

4 hours ago
Russian tourist shot with rubber bullet in Phuket knife drama Crime News

Russian tourist shot with rubber bullet in Phuket knife drama

4 hours ago
Thai pickup driver assaults university student over roundabout dispute Crime News

Thai pickup driver assaults university student over roundabout dispute

5 hours ago
Bangkok: Blind woman sexually harassed by cousin seeks help Bangkok News

Bangkok: Blind woman sexually harassed by cousin seeks help

5 hours ago
FazWaz assumes control of Lifull Connect for Thai global real estate leadership and innovation Hot News

FazWaz assumes control of Lifull Connect for Thai global real estate leadership and innovation

5 hours ago
How TrustFinance is leading financial transparency in 2025 Finance

How TrustFinance is leading financial transparency in 2025

5 hours ago
Thai ex-police sues vendor for reneging 6 million baht lottery deal Crime News

Thai ex-police sues vendor for reneging 6 million baht lottery deal

5 hours ago
Frenchman detained in Thailand for explicit video scandal Bangkok News

Frenchman detained in Thailand for explicit video scandal

5 hours ago
Thai Airways: Ministry’s bid for more administrators rejected Aviation News

Thai Airways: Ministry’s bid for more administrators rejected

6 hours ago
Thailand tops as dream destination for Southeast Asian travellers Business News

Thailand tops as dream destination for Southeast Asian travellers

6 hours ago
Brunei tourist scammed of 80k baht at Thai floating market Crime News

Brunei tourist scammed of 80k baht at Thai floating market

6 hours ago
Irrawaddy dolphin to be returned to natural habitat in Prachin Buri Thailand News

Irrawaddy dolphin to be returned to natural habitat in Prachin Buri

6 hours ago
Thai police deny plan to deport 48 Uyghur men to China China News

Thai police deny plan to deport 48 Uyghur men to China

7 hours ago
Garbage truck tragedy in Ayutthaya leaves driver dead Road deaths

Garbage truck tragedy in Ayutthaya leaves driver dead

7 hours ago
Thai government sets 50-day deadline for casino bill review Politics News

Thai government sets 50-day deadline for casino bill review

7 hours ago
Teasure-hunting game Jagat sparks public distirbance in Thailand Crime News

Teasure-hunting game Jagat sparks public distirbance in Thailand

8 hours ago
Coin hunting frenzy disrupts Kretin Lai Beach, Chon Buri Thailand News

Coin hunting frenzy disrupts Kretin Lai Beach, Chon Buri

8 hours ago
Labour Ministry probes fake health certificates for migrant workers Crime News

Labour Ministry probes fake health certificates for migrant workers

8 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
256 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Russian tourist attacked in Pattaya over livestream mix-up

Russian tourist attacked in Pattaya over livestream mix-up

3 hours ago
Bangkok gears up for historic equal marriage celebrations

Bangkok gears up for historic equal marriage celebrations

3 hours ago
Love takes flight: Balloon festival lands in Chiang Rai

Love takes flight: Balloon festival lands in Chiang Rai

4 hours ago
Thai high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting 13 year old girl

Thai high school teacher accused of sexually assaulting 13 year old girl

4 hours ago