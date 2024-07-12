Thai Paralympic athletes praised by PM for Paris 2024 slots

Image courtesy of Singha Thailand

Thai Paralympic athletes earned praise from Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for securing slots to participate in the 17th Paralympic Games in Paris, France, scheduled from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, as of yesterday, July 11, the Thai team secured 69 slots across 13 sports, with opportunities to secure additional slots until mid-July.

A Thai Government spokesperson detailed that the athletes will compete in various sports: archery (three athletes), athletics and wheelchair racing (11 athletes), badminton (eight athletes), boccia (seven athletes), cycling (four athletes), canoeing (two athletes), rowing (two athletes), wheelchair fencing (four athletes), powerlifting (one athlete), shooting (six athletes), swimming (five athletes), table tennis (12 athletes), and taekwondo (four athletes).

The spokesperson extends the Bangkok-born PM‘s best wishes to all the athletes representing the Kingdom of Thailand.

“Srettha commends the skills of all Thai Paralympic athletes and sends his best wishes to the athletes and related teams representing Thailand in this competition. He urges everyone to perform their best in each event and wishes them success in winning Paralympic medals, bringing pride to themselves and the nation.”

The competition in Paris will feature 22 sports, with a total of 529 gold medals contested by 4,400 athletes from over 100 countries. In the previous 16th Paralympic Games held in Tokyo, Japan, the Thai team won a total of 18 medals, including five gold, five silver, and eight bronze, reported Pattaya News.

The Thai prime minister expressed confidence in the Thai athletes’ potential to perform excellently at the upcoming Paralympic Games. This confidence stems from their previous achievements and the rigorous preparation they undergo. The team’s success in Tokyo has set a high benchmark, and the government is optimistic about their prospects in Paris.

The Paralympic Games not only provide a platform for athletes to showcase their talents but also promote inclusivity and the spirit of perseverance. Thailand’s participation highlights the country’s commitment to supporting athletes with disabilities and promoting equal opportunities in sports.