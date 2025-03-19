Bite club arrest: German man sinks teeth into chaos in Korat

The German man has been arrested after he went on a jaw-dropping rampage in Korat, biting female dentists and leaving chaos in his wake.

The German, Matthias Ebner, infamous in Nakhon Ratchasima province for his savage antics, has finally been apprehended following a biting incident that left the city in uproar.

Dubbed the “Dental Menace,” Ebner, married to a local Thai woman, unleashed a wave of terror across downtown dental clinics.

Since November 2014, at least six clinics have reported his unprovoked attacks, where he stormed the premises, destroyed property, and horrifically, assaulted female dentists. Reports claim he even banged one dentist’s head against the wall and, in a nightmarish turn, bit her lip.

The nightmare reached its climax yesterday, March 18, around 5pm, when police finally netted their suspect. After a thorough investigation, Cho Ho Police pinpointed Ebner, catching him skulking in the parking lot of Klang Villa shopping mall.

The menacing molar marauder was poised for another escape in a pickup truck, attempting to outpace the law once more.

Police, armed with an arrest warrant from the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Court, No. Chor. 161/2568, swooped in and revealed their hand.

Confronted with irrefutable evidence, the 46 year old conceded his culpability and was promptly escorted to Cho Ho Police Station, reported ThaiRath.

The German man’s Thai wife revealed to KhaoSod that her husband has a history of his psychotic behaviour in his home country but he refused treatment, preferring to self-medicate with marijuana.

At the station, officers coordinated with Nakhon Ratchasima Immigration Police and a German interpreter to ensure every detail of his gruesome saga was recorded, setting the gears of justice in motion.

The violent invader’s arrest brings relief to the city’s dental community, eagerly awaiting justice after months of intimidation and fear.

As Ebner faces the full force of the law, the hope is that Nakhon Ratchasima can finally breathe easy, free from the gnawing anxiety of the “Dental Menace.”