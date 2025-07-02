Pattaya’s tourist shift: Indian influx sparks debate on future

Critics argue the issue lies in the type of tourists visiting

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
As July rolls in, Pattaya’s tourism officials are pinning their hopes on the co-payment programme, also known as the Half-Half travel scheme, focusing on the domestic market as international travel slows during the low season.

With fewer long-haul visitors expected, Thai families on school break, along with an increasing influx of regional travellers, particularly from the Indian subcontinent, are being welcomed to fill the gap. However, some are questioning whether this influx will truly deliver the “holiday rush” that Pattaya desperately needs.

Scepticism is rife online. “Holiday rush? Joke of the year,” one long-time visitor commented, ridiculing optimistic headlines. “Where do they get it from? It’s empty. There’s no rush in High Season anymore, never mind low season.”

Many critics believe that, despite the rise in numbers, the real issue lies in the type of tourist visiting and whether they’re contributing meaningfully to local businesses.

“Pattaya doesn’t need more locals using government coupons when there are already hundreds of thousands here,” one business owner argued. “What’s needed are Europeans, Americans, and Australians.”

Others pointed to the declining spending power of regional tourists, emphasising, “It’s the spenders that matter, and countries like Europe, the US, and Australia spend far more per person.”

But the numbers tell a different story. Indian, Chinese, and Malaysian tourists have become the new powerhouses of inbound tourism to Thailand, helping Pattaya stay afloat during this lean season. While their spending habits may differ, their sheer volume of arrivals is undeniable.

“July-August sales equal India,” one poster bluntly stated, summarising the shift in tourist demographics.

However, this surge has also sparked cultural clashes and growing social tensions. One frustrated regular wrote, “Cruel… never again Pattaya!” expressing dissatisfaction with the shift towards a more regional crowd. Complaints about behaviour in public spaces, crowded restaurants, and long queues at convenience stores are increasingly common, reported Pattaya Mail.

Yet not everyone is pessimistic. Some tourists acknowledge the evolving landscape, pointing out that different tourist groups serve different purposes.

“The baht bus is cheap and convenient,” one comment read, followed by a practical reminder: “Just be aware of pickpockets.”

Others believe that adjusting the pricing model can help keep bars and businesses afloat even during slower months. “Don’t be greedy — take a smaller profit, and in the end, you make more,” offered one bar owner.

Pattaya News Thailand News Tourism News
