Red Bull tycoon tops Thailand rich list with US$44.5 billion fortune

Red Bull really does give you wings—especially if your name is Chalerm Yoovidhya. The co-owner of the world-famous energy drink has officially been crowned Thailand’s richest man this year, boasting a staggering net worth of US$44.5 billion (1.4 trillion baht), according to Forbes magazine.

Chalerm’s jaw-dropping fortune saw an eye-watering leap of US$8.5 billion, marking a 24% surge from the previous year. This colossal boost was fuelled by the sale of nearly 13 billion cans of Red Bull across the globe, generating US$12.9 billion in revenue. It’s the biggest single-year gain among Thailand’s wealthiest, cementing the Yoovidhya family’s position at the very top of the rich list.

Hot on his heels are the Chearavanont brothers, who clinched second place after their wealth ballooned by 23% to US$35.7 billion. The siblings helm Charoen Pokphand Group, one of the country’s largest conglomerates spanning agribusiness, retail, and telecommunications.

Meanwhile, energy tycoon Sarath Ratanavadi made an impressive leap from fifth to third place. His net worth rocketed to US$12 billion, a 30% increase that underscores the booming profits in the energy and telecom sectors.

Together, Thailand’s three wealthiest families saw their fortunes swell by record margins, contributing to an 11% jump in the total combined wealth of the nation’s 50 richest, which now stands at a mind-blowing US$170.5 billion.

While the top spots are dominated by business dynasties, one high-profile political figure still makes the cut. Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra secured 11th place with a personal fortune estimated at US$2.1 billion, reported Bangkok Post.

In June last year, the billionaire filed a defamation lawsuit against the news outlet Sueb Jark Khao and four people, demanding 50 million baht in damages over bribery allegations.

The case stemmed from claims made by Police Colonel Wirut Sirisawatibutr, who alleged Chalerm paid 300 million baht to shield his son, Vorayuth Yoovidhya, from prosecution after the 2012 hit-and-run that killed a police officer on Sukhumvit Road.

Chalerm’s lawyer, Ampol Kaewpan, lodged a complaint with the Criminal Court, arguing the April 7, 2024 publication and TikTok video were false and damaging to the family’s reputation.