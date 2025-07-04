Red Bull tycoon tops Thailand rich list with US$44.5 billion fortune

Chalerm’s wealth soared US$8.5 billion, driven by Red Bull sales

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
483 1 minute read
Red Bull tycoon tops Thailand rich list with US.5 billion fortune
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Red Bull really does give you wings—especially if your name is Chalerm Yoovidhya. The co-owner of the world-famous energy drink has officially been crowned Thailand’s richest man this year, boasting a staggering net worth of US$44.5 billion (1.4 trillion baht), according to Forbes magazine.

Chalerm’s jaw-dropping fortune saw an eye-watering leap of US$8.5 billion, marking a 24% surge from the previous year. This colossal boost was fuelled by the sale of nearly 13 billion cans of Red Bull across the globe, generating US$12.9 billion in revenue. It’s the biggest single-year gain among Thailand’s wealthiest, cementing the Yoovidhya family’s position at the very top of the rich list.

Hot on his heels are the Chearavanont brothers, who clinched second place after their wealth ballooned by 23% to US$35.7 billion. The siblings helm Charoen Pokphand Group, one of the country’s largest conglomerates spanning agribusiness, retail, and telecommunications.

Red Bull tycoon tops Thailand rich list with US$44.5 billion fortune | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Seelbond Consulting

Meanwhile, energy tycoon Sarath Ratanavadi made an impressive leap from fifth to third place. His net worth rocketed to US$12 billion, a 30% increase that underscores the booming profits in the energy and telecom sectors.

Red Bull tycoon tops Thailand rich list with US$44.5 billion fortune | News by Thaiger
Photo of Sarath Ratanavadi courtesy of Bangkok Post

Together, Thailand’s three wealthiest families saw their fortunes swell by record margins, contributing to an 11% jump in the total combined wealth of the nation’s 50 richest, which now stands at a mind-blowing US$170.5 billion.

While the top spots are dominated by business dynasties, one high-profile political figure still makes the cut. Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra secured 11th place with a personal fortune estimated at US$2.1 billion, reported Bangkok Post.

Red Bull tycoon tops Thailand rich list with US$44.5 billion fortune | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In June last year, the billionaire filed a defamation lawsuit against the news outlet Sueb Jark Khao and four people, demanding 50 million baht in damages over bribery allegations.

Related Articles

The case stemmed from claims made by Police Colonel Wirut Sirisawatibutr, who alleged Chalerm paid 300 million baht to shield his son, Vorayuth Yoovidhya, from prosecution after the 2012 hit-and-run that killed a police officer on Sukhumvit Road.

Chalerm’s lawyer, Ampol Kaewpan, lodged a complaint with the Criminal Court, arguing the April 7, 2024 publication and TikTok video were false and damaging to the family’s reputation.

Latest Thailand News
Thai Mercedes-Benz driver allegedly slaps student over parking dispute Bangkok News

Thai Mercedes-Benz driver allegedly slaps student over parking dispute

7 hours ago
Ubon Ratchathani police arrest 4 for violent assault on woman Thailand News

Ubon Ratchathani police arrest 4 for violent assault on woman

7 hours ago
Bangkok gibbon smuggling busted at India&#8217;s Chennai Airport Bangkok News

Bangkok gibbon smuggling busted at India’s Chennai Airport

7 hours ago
Man found dead in idling car at Udon Thani petrol station Thailand News

Man found dead in idling car at Udon Thani petrol station

7 hours ago
Mae Manee Ponzi scheme leader arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok News

Mae Manee Ponzi scheme leader arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport

7 hours ago
Thailand and Bhutan join forces for sustainable tourism push Thailand News

Thailand and Bhutan join forces for sustainable tourism push

7 hours ago
App chaos: Half-Half travel scheme stalls, millions left stranded Thailand News

App chaos: Half-Half travel scheme stalls, millions left stranded

8 hours ago
Thai woman confronts stranger for sneaking clothes into her washing machine Thailand News

Thai woman confronts stranger for sneaking clothes into her washing machine

8 hours ago
Andaman manhunt: Bomb suspects vanish, truck seized Phuket News

Andaman manhunt: Bomb suspects vanish, truck seized

8 hours ago
Doll and chain: Randy pensioner duped in 50k silicone sex doll scam Thailand News

Doll and chain: Randy pensioner duped in 50k silicone sex doll scam

8 hours ago
River on the rampage: Chiang Rai braces for dangerous floods Thailand Weather Updates

River on the rampage: Chiang Rai braces for dangerous floods

8 hours ago
HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak Thailand News

HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak

8 hours ago
Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok

9 hours ago
Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom Phuket News

Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom

9 hours ago
Quake fake! Thailand tsunami terror just a cartoon cliffhanger Thailand News

Quake fake! Thailand tsunami terror just a cartoon cliffhanger

9 hours ago
Tomorrowland hits Thailand: Chon Buri to host mega festival Pattaya News

Tomorrowland hits Thailand: Chon Buri to host mega festival

9 hours ago
Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road Thailand News

Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road

10 hours ago
From pests to baht: Thailand’s monitor lizards set to make a killing Thailand News

From pests to baht: Thailand’s monitor lizards set to make a killing

10 hours ago
Coup freeze or countdown? Thailand’s military walks tightrope Thailand News

Coup freeze or countdown? Thailand’s military walks tightrope

10 hours ago
Pattaya’s purge: Homeless camps cleared in sweeping crackdown Pattaya News

Pattaya’s purge: Homeless camps cleared in sweeping crackdown

10 hours ago
Bar from grace: British man gets 21 years for human trafficking Pattaya News

Bar from grace: British man gets 21 years for human trafficking

11 hours ago
New marine protection zones established around Koh Phayam Thailand News

New marine protection zones established around Koh Phayam

11 hours ago
Foreign tourists slammed for urinating on Pattaya Beach Pattaya News

Foreign tourists slammed for urinating on Pattaya Beach

12 hours ago
Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard Business News

Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard

12 hours ago
Thai massage slammed after tourist breaks out in pus-filled bumps Thailand News

Thai massage slammed after tourist breaks out in pus-filled bumps

12 hours ago
Business NewsFinanceThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
483 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x