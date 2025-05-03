Pattaya gang attacks security guards over loud music in Jomtien

Teenagers with knives and sticks terrorise guards as violence escalates in Na Jomtien

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
2 hours ago
Last Updated: Saturday, May 3, 2025
Pattaya gang attacks security guards over loud music in Jomtien
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A violent encounter in Na Jomtien has left two security guards injured after they tried to intervene in a heated dispute between youths.

Armed with knives and sticks, a gang of teenagers launched a brutal attack, leaving the guards with destroyed property and serious concerns over the lawlessness in the area.

Yesterday, May 2, two security guards from Na Jomtien housing estate, Ithikorn Siripoomphat and Natthaphong Sukrat, both 48, reported an alarming attack by a gang of teenagers who threatened and assaulted them with knives. The incident occurred while the victims attempted to intervene in a dispute between two groups of youths over loud music. The altercation quickly escalated, leaving the guards injured and their property damaged.

In an effort to bring attention to the incident, the victims provided reporters with evidence, including two mobile phones that had been slashed and thrown to the ground, along with CCTV footage showing the violent assault. Fearing the case would go unaddressed, Ithikorn and Natthaphong shared the footage, describing the attack as brazen and lawless, reflecting a disturbing trend of violence in the area.

Pattaya gang attacks security guards over loud music in Jomtien | News by Thaiger

CCTV footage, recorded at 8.39pm on Wednesday, April 30, showed nearly 10 Thai male youths, aged around 25 to 30, arriving on motorcycles and parking in front of a building. Some of the youths were armed with knives and wooden sticks, entering the building to confront rivals from a previous argument about loud music. When the two security guards arrived to investigate and de-escalate the situation, things took a violent turn.

As the guards filmed the scene on their phones as evidence, one of the youths, described as tall and thin, wearing a black shirt, became agitated. He knocked Natthaphong’s phone to the ground, shoved him against a wall, and held a knife to his throat while issuing threats. Another youth in a black hooded jacket and full-face helmet slashed Natthaphong’s phone, destroying it and then kicked him in the chin.

Pattaya gang attacks security guards over loud music in Jomtien | News by Thaiger

As the group left the scene, outdoor CCTV captured the same suspect snatching Ithikorn’s phone while he was recording and throwing it to the ground, damaging it. The gang then fled on their motorcycles in different directions, reported The Pattaya News.

Police are investigating the incident, but the victims’ fears about the lack of action on such incidents continue to grow. The attack has raised concerns over the rising violence in public spaces and the growing number of lawless acts in the area.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

