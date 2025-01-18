Thai lottery dream leads to 24 million baht jackpot win

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A new multimillionaire has emerged through Lottery Plus, with a 24 million baht jackpot win linked to a dream.

The winning number for the first prize was 807779, announced at 4pm yesterday, January 17, following the Government Lottery Office (GLO)’s draw. The prize also included two sets of three-digit numbers, 961 and 699, and two sets of three-digit numbers, 448 and 477, along with a two-digit prize number, 23.

Among those celebrating and those disappointed, the Lottery Plus, led by Panthawat Nakvisut aka Nott, saw a significant win. A team rapidly verified the authenticity of the winning lottery tickets in just 55 seconds, confirming a major win.

The lucky winner from Lottery Plus had purchased four tickets, winning a total of 24 million baht. Three tickets belonged to a winner from Phayao province and one from Yasothon province. The Phayao winner, identified as Kan, was shocked upon receiving the call and questioned if it was truly the familiar voice of Nott from Lottery Plus. Kan was a regular customer, purchasing tickets for every draw, and was unaware of holding three first-prize tickets.

Upon receiving the news, Kan was astonished and explained the origin of the winning number, 779, which came from a dream about building a house. The number 779 matched the house number he was constructing with his partner. Kan used the Lottery Plus app to search for the number and selected it without expecting such a grand outcome. Kan humorously expressed a wish for Nott to personally deliver the winnings.

Another lucky individual, Cherry, was on holiday in Hong Kong when she received the exciting news. Overwhelmed with joy, she screamed and cried. Nott conducted a video call to show the authenticity of the lottery ticket. Cherry, a frequent buyer from Lottery Plus, plans to return to Thailand between March and April. Nott promised to transfer the prize money by 5pm yesterday, reported KhaoSod.