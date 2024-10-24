DSI criticised for seizing fake luxury watches from iCon Group CEO

Published: 17:40, 24 October 2024| Updated: 17:40, 24 October 2024
Netizens and watch experts criticised the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) for being deceived by the iCon Group CEO into seizing fake luxury watches from a rented room near the company office in the Bang Khen district of Bangkok.

Following the arrest of iCon Group CEO Waratphol “Paul” Waratworakul and 17 other leading members, the DSI investigated each suspect’s assets to temporarily seize them for further legal proceedings and to prevent the suspects from hiding their valuables.

A tip-off about the presence of Paul’s car at a rented room in Soi Ram Indra 9 led to a raid on the room on October 22. According to a witness, Paul was suspected of hiding some of his valuables and belongings in the room on October 1, before his arrest.

A witness reported to the police that Paul arrived at the apartment in his yellow luxury car before his arrest. Another leading member, known as Boss Off, later came on another day to rent the room. Many boxes were transferred to the location before Paul’s arrest.

Related news

DSI officers raided the room and managed to seize multiple luxury watches, gold necklaces, valuable amulets, designer brand shoes, and other items, which were estimated to be worth over 40 million baht.

Pictures of the seized valuables were shared on social media platforms, raising suspicions among the public about their authenticity. Many netizens, especially watch lovers and experts, agreed that all of the seized watches were counterfeit.

These suspicions led to criticism of the DSI’s operation. Some expressed their disappointment that the officers were misled by the suspect into seizing fake products, while others demanded that the DSI hire specialists to investigate the authenticity of the seized valuables.

Yesterday, October 23, the Deputy Director and Acting Director of the DSI, Yutthana Phaedam, came forward to clarify the matter to the public. Yutthana explained that DSI officers acted on the tip-off and seized the items regardless of whether they were genuine or not for further investigation.

According to Yutthana, a specialist would later investigate each item, and the details of the investigation would be reported afterwards.

