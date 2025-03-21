Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman’s car

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 21, 2025
417 2 minutes read
Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman’s car
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Thai woman yesterday accused a foreign man of damaging her car without reason on a road in Phuket. Some netizens sided with the foreigner after watching footage of the incident.

The Thai woman urged the news Facebook page Phuket Times to share her story to seek justice. She revealed on the page that the foreign man rushed towards her car, struck it repeatedly, and then walked away without any apparent cause. She also shared dashcam footage of the incident with the media.

In the video, the foreign man, wearing a black shirt and jeans, approached the woman’s car at speed. He then struck the car repeatedly and shouted at her, demanding that she open the door. He was heard saying…

“Open, open! I tell you to come inside. I messaged you to come inside. Come! Come here! Do the job, motherfucker!”

Related Articles

The story was published today, March 21. The date on the dashcam footage showed that the incident took place yesterday, March 20.

Many Thai netizens condemned the foreign man for his rude and aggressive behaviour. In line with previous reports involving foreigners, netizens demanded that the government reconsider its decision on the visa-free scheme, claiming that the measure had attracted only low-quality foreign tourists to the country.

Foreign man allegedly struck car of Thai woman in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

However, some viewers of the footage sided with the foreign man, suggesting that the woman was working as an app-based taxi driver. They argued that the foreign man did not act without reason, as claimed on the Facebook page.

This group of Thai netizens speculated that the foreigner had booked the ride and requested the driver pick him up inside his accommodation, as he might have had heavy items to transport.

However, the driver may not have received his messages or might have ignored them, causing the foreign passenger to become frustrated. Their assumption appeared reasonable, given the foreigner’s complaint, “Do the job, motherfucker!”

Neither the Facebook page nor the driver herself has clarified the matter with the media.

Thai woman accused foreign man of damaging her car
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Another car-damaging incident was reported in Phuket in August last year when a foreign man damaged the rear of a Thai woman’s car during a heated road dispute.

A similar incident occurred in the Isaan province of Udon Thani when a foreign man smashed a Laotian man’s car window and punched him in the face.

Latest Thailand News
Bee chaos at Ubon Ratchathani temple market injures 6 (video) Thailand News

Bee chaos at Ubon Ratchathani temple market injures 6 (video)

4 hours ago
Thai king and queen open Suvarnabhumi&#8217;s terminal and runway Bangkok News

Thai king and queen open Suvarnabhumi’s terminal and runway

4 hours ago
Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets Thailand News

Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets

4 hours ago
Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani Thailand News

Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani

4 hours ago
True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand Thailand Travel

True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand

4 hours ago
Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani Thailand News

Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani

4 hours ago
Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video) Pattaya News

Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video)

5 hours ago
Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman&#8217;s car Phuket News

Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman’s car

5 hours ago
Experts warn Thailand&#8217;s digital wallet plan could be a short-term fix Thailand News

Experts warn Thailand’s digital wallet plan could be a short-term fix

5 hours ago
Loco antics: Drugged-up drama as man halts Hat Yai express Thailand News

Loco antics: Drugged-up drama as man halts Hat Yai express

5 hours ago
Rodent royalty: Korat Zoo&#8217;s new Patagonian attraction charms (video) Thailand News

Rodent royalty: Korat Zoo’s new Patagonian attraction charms (video)

6 hours ago
Rayong mother’s mate accused of battering girl over blame game Thailand News

Rayong mother’s mate accused of battering girl over blame game

6 hours ago
Overpass tragedy: Thai motorcyclist&#8217;s birthday ends in fatal fall Thailand News

Overpass tragedy: Thai motorcyclist’s birthday ends in fatal fall

6 hours ago
6 year old Thai boy kidnapped by teenage girl reunited with family Bangkok News

6 year old Thai boy kidnapped by teenage girl reunited with family

7 hours ago
Thai stock index jumps as gold hits record high amid Fed rate plans Business News

Thai stock index jumps as gold hits record high amid Fed rate plans

7 hours ago
Sun, sand, and the wild White Party at Nikki Beach Resort &#038; Spa Koh Samui Koh Samui Travel

Sun, sand, and the wild White Party at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Koh Samui

7 hours ago
Flight risk: Aussie in court for helping crime boss flee to Thailand Phuket News

Flight risk: Aussie in court for helping crime boss flee to Thailand

7 hours ago
Russell Peters is back! Asia dates on Relax World Tour announced Things To Do

Russell Peters is back! Asia dates on Relax World Tour announced

7 hours ago
Rama II drama: Crane truck collapse severely injures man Bangkok News

Rama II drama: Crane truck collapse severely injures man

7 hours ago
Chinese woman arrested in Pattaya for crypto scam Pattaya News

Chinese woman arrested in Pattaya for crypto scam

8 hours ago
Healthy eating reimagined with CULT Thailand Best Bites

Healthy eating reimagined with CULT Thailand

8 hours ago
Blooming brilliant: Thailand rakes in billions from orchid exports Thailand News

Blooming brilliant: Thailand rakes in billions from orchid exports

9 hours ago
Foreign transwoman and man clash in rose row on Bangla Road Phuket News

Foreign transwoman and man clash in rose row on Bangla Road

9 hours ago
Red card: Thai cops in Liverpool kits bust Toon clad drug dealer Krabi News

Red card: Thai cops in Liverpool kits bust Toon clad drug dealer

9 hours ago
Paetongtarn hits back at opposition’s ‘secret deal’ claims Bangkok News

Paetongtarn hits back at opposition’s ‘secret deal’ claims

9 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 21, 2025
417 2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets

Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets

4 hours ago
Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani

Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani

4 hours ago
Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani

Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani

4 hours ago
Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video)

Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video)

5 hours ago