Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman’s car

A Thai woman yesterday accused a foreign man of damaging her car without reason on a road in Phuket. Some netizens sided with the foreigner after watching footage of the incident.

The Thai woman urged the news Facebook page Phuket Times to share her story to seek justice. She revealed on the page that the foreign man rushed towards her car, struck it repeatedly, and then walked away without any apparent cause. She also shared dashcam footage of the incident with the media.

In the video, the foreign man, wearing a black shirt and jeans, approached the woman’s car at speed. He then struck the car repeatedly and shouted at her, demanding that she open the door. He was heard saying…

“Open, open! I tell you to come inside. I messaged you to come inside. Come! Come here! Do the job, motherfucker!”

The story was published today, March 21. The date on the dashcam footage showed that the incident took place yesterday, March 20.

Many Thai netizens condemned the foreign man for his rude and aggressive behaviour. In line with previous reports involving foreigners, netizens demanded that the government reconsider its decision on the visa-free scheme, claiming that the measure had attracted only low-quality foreign tourists to the country.

However, some viewers of the footage sided with the foreign man, suggesting that the woman was working as an app-based taxi driver. They argued that the foreign man did not act without reason, as claimed on the Facebook page.

This group of Thai netizens speculated that the foreigner had booked the ride and requested the driver pick him up inside his accommodation, as he might have had heavy items to transport.

However, the driver may not have received his messages or might have ignored them, causing the foreign passenger to become frustrated. Their assumption appeared reasonable, given the foreigner’s complaint, “Do the job, motherfucker!”

Neither the Facebook page nor the driver herself has clarified the matter with the media.

Another car-damaging incident was reported in Phuket in August last year when a foreign man damaged the rear of a Thai woman’s car during a heated road dispute.

A similar incident occurred in the Isaan province of Udon Thani when a foreign man smashed a Laotian man’s car window and punched him in the face.