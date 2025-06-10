Thai man kills wife and leaves body in car with engine running

Police arrested a Thai man in the early hours of this morning for killing his wife and leaving her body in a car parked in Soi Phetchakasem 67 in Bangkok with the engine still running.

Officers from Phetchakasem Police Station were alerted to the death of a 36 year old Thai woman, Nanticha, at around 9pm yesterday, June 9. Her lifeless body was found in a white Honda HR-V SUV parked outside her family home.

According to police, Nanticha was seated motionless in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to her neck. The bullet reportedly passed from her neck through her right temple.

A neighbour reported that her son was unable to pass through the alley at around 11am, as the SUV was blocking the way. Nanticha and her husband, 40 year old Mepaphat, were in the vehicle, so he asked them to move it, which they complied.

The neighbour’s son stated that Nanticha drove the SUV further into the alley to make a U-turn and then parked it at the spot. He did not notice when Nanticha and Mepaphat exited the vehicle.

The neighbour added that she became suspicious when she realised the car engine remained running from the time it was parked until 7pm. At around 8.30pm, Mepaphat emerged from the house and re-entered the car.

When the interior light came on, the neighbour noticed Nanticha’s body and, shocked by the discovery, immediately contacted the police.

Mepaphat was still inside the house when police arrived. However, officers were initially unable to arrest him, as he was still in possession of the firearm. They were also concerned for the safety of the couple’s eldest son, who was initially believed to be inside the house with his father.

Fortunately, police later received a call from the boy’s school, confirming that he was still there, as no one came to collect him as usual. The boy, who is reportedly autistic, was not allowed to travel home alone by his teachers. They attempted to contact his family and only later became aware of the incident.

Police discovered that the house next door was also owned by the couple, although they put it up for rent. The two properties are connected by an interior door, which officers used to enter and arrest Mepaphat at about midnight.

It took officers three hours to arrest the suspect. He was reportedly found lying in bed under a blanket when police entered his third-floor bedroom.

Police believe the couple argued inside the vehicle, and that Mepaphat may have shot his wife before leaving her body inside with the engine running in an attempt to mask any unpleasant odour from the blood.

According to the police, the couple had been in a relationship for a long time. The man worked as a car salesperson, while the woman’s occupation was not known.

They had three children together, but only the eldest autistic son, aged six years old, lived with them. The four year old child and one month old infant lived with their relatives.

Officers are currently questioning Mepaphat regarding the details of the altercation and his motive for the murder.