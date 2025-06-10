Thai man kills wife and leaves body in car with engine running

Murder motive under investigation as officers question detained husband

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
326 2 minutes read
Thai man kills wife and leaves body in car with engine running
Photo via Matichon

Police arrested a Thai man in the early hours of this morning for killing his wife and leaving her body in a car parked in Soi Phetchakasem 67 in Bangkok with the engine still running.

Officers from Phetchakasem Police Station were alerted to the death of a 36 year old Thai woman, Nanticha, at around 9pm yesterday, June 9. Her lifeless body was found in a white Honda HR-V SUV parked outside her family home.

According to police, Nanticha was seated motionless in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to her neck. The bullet reportedly passed from her neck through her right temple.

A neighbour reported that her son was unable to pass through the alley at around 11am, as the SUV was blocking the way. Nanticha and her husband, 40 year old Mepaphat, were in the vehicle, so he asked them to move it, which they complied.

Related Articles

The neighbour’s son stated that Nanticha drove the SUV further into the alley to make a U-turn and then parked it at the spot. He did not notice when Nanticha and Mepaphat exited the vehicle.

Thai woman killed and abandoned in car with engine running
Photo via Matichon

The neighbour added that she became suspicious when she realised the car engine remained running from the time it was parked until 7pm. At around 8.30pm, Mepaphat emerged from the house and re-entered the car.

When the interior light came on, the neighbour noticed Nanticha’s body and, shocked by the discovery, immediately contacted the police.

Mepaphat was still inside the house when police arrived. However, officers were initially unable to arrest him, as he was still in possession of the firearm. They were also concerned for the safety of the couple’s eldest son, who was initially believed to be inside the house with his father.

Thai man leaves ded body of wife in car with engine running
The couple’s car blocked the alley in the afternoon. | Photo via Facebook/ อีจัน

Fortunately, police later received a call from the boy’s school, confirming that he was still there, as no one came to collect him as usual. The boy, who is reportedly autistic, was not allowed to travel home alone by his teachers. They attempted to contact his family and only later became aware of the incident.

Police discovered that the house next door was also owned by the couple, although they put it up for rent. The two properties are connected by an interior door, which officers used to enter and arrest Mepaphat at about midnight.

Thai man kills wife in car
Photo via Facebook/ นู๋น้ำ บางบอนหนึ่งหนึ่ง

It took officers three hours to arrest the suspect. He was reportedly found lying in bed under a blanket when police entered his third-floor bedroom.

Police believe the couple argued inside the vehicle, and that Mepaphat may have shot his wife before leaving her body inside with the engine running in an attempt to mask any unpleasant odour from the blood.

Thai man arrested for murder of wife
Photo via Matichon

According to the police, the couple had been in a relationship for a long time. The man worked as a car salesperson, while the woman’s occupation was not known.

They had three children together, but only the eldest autistic son, aged six years old, lived with them. The four year old child and one month old infant lived with their relatives.

Officers are currently questioning Mepaphat regarding the details of the altercation and his motive for the murder.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok doctor arrested for trafficking sedatives in police flat raid Bangkok News

Bangkok doctor arrested for trafficking sedatives in police flat raid

3 minutes ago
Jungceylon steps up to protect and restore seagrass for dugongs Environment News

Jungceylon steps up to protect and restore seagrass for dugongs

6 minutes ago
MK restaurants apologises for food shortages after buffet frenzy Thailand News

MK restaurants apologises for food shortages after buffet frenzy

13 minutes ago
Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute Bangkok News

Thai man kills wife in car amid alleged double life and financial dispute

17 minutes ago
Catamaran drifts 24 miles before being safely recovered in Phuket Phuket News

Catamaran drifts 24 miles before being safely recovered in Phuket

26 minutes ago
Thieves caught after ordering food during Bangkok warehouse heist Bangkok News

Thieves caught after ordering food during Bangkok warehouse heist

34 minutes ago
Cambodia&#8217;s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand Thailand News

Cambodia’s military incursion sparks border clash with Thailand

45 minutes ago
Thai woman arrested for spreading false border dispute claims Crime News

Thai woman arrested for spreading false border dispute claims

54 minutes ago
Health minister denies favouritism in photos with Chinese students Bangkok News

Health minister denies favouritism in photos with Chinese students

1 hour ago
Pattani police hunt suspects after twin bombings in night market (video) South Thailand News

Pattani police hunt suspects after twin bombings in night market (video)

1 hour ago
Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him Thailand News

Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him

1 hour ago
High-speed: Thailand’s airport bullet train back on track (video) Transport News

High-speed: Thailand’s airport bullet train back on track (video)

2 hours ago
Police arrest eight teens in Wichit street racing crackdown Phuket News

Police arrest eight teens in Wichit street racing crackdown

2 hours ago
Vipers in luggage on Thailand to India flight spark trafficking alarm Thailand News

Vipers in luggage on Thailand to India flight spark trafficking alarm

2 hours ago
Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site Pattaya News

Drunk woman crashes car into Pattaya construction site

2 hours ago
Brit couple charged over £1m Thailand drug smuggling bust Thailand News

Brit couple charged over £1m Thailand drug smuggling bust

2 hours ago
Prachin Buri school lunch suspected in food poisoning outbreak Thailand News

Prachin Buri school lunch suspected in food poisoning outbreak

3 hours ago
Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video Bangkok News

Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video

3 hours ago
Tragic shooting claims life of Thai man in Surat Thani Crime News

Tragic shooting claims life of Thai man in Surat Thani

3 hours ago
Gecko blamed as toll booth slams car in Chachoengsao chaos (video) Thailand News

Gecko blamed as toll booth slams car in Chachoengsao chaos (video)

3 hours ago
Teen impersonates police spy to lure girl in Chon Buri Crime News

Teen impersonates police spy to lure girl in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Vietjet Thailand slashes fares by 50% with &#8216;Friend Power Pack&#8217; Thailand News

Vietjet Thailand slashes fares by 50% with ‘Friend Power Pack’

3 hours ago
Man re-arrested for assaulting police in Pran Buri incident Crime News

Man re-arrested for assaulting police in Pran Buri incident

3 hours ago
Phuket’s Biennale aims to put Thai art on global map Phuket News

Phuket’s Biennale aims to put Thai art on global map

4 hours ago
Crane collapse halts Pattaya luxury condo project, safety inspections underway Pattaya News

Crane collapse halts Pattaya luxury condo project, safety inspections underway

4 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
326 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him

Gay Thai man accuses boyfriend of stealing gold, physically assaults him

1 hour ago
Unlimited Drinks, Iconic Views: Chao Phraya Booze Cruise

Unlimited Drinks, Iconic Views: Chao Phraya Booze Cruise

2 hours ago
Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video

Chinese man accuses Thai immigration police of corruption in viral video

3 hours ago
How to complete your 90-day residency report for long-term visa holders in Thailand

How to complete your 90-day residency report for long-term visa holders in Thailand

3 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x