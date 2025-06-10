Thailand threatens to cut Internet over Cambodia’s visa snub

Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Fintech Times

Cambodia has reduced the visa duration for Thai visitors to seven days, prompting Thailand to reciprocate and consider cutting electricity and Internet services to Cambodia, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Nikorndej Balankura, a spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Ministry, announced at a press conference yesterday, June 9, that Cambodia initiated the reduction of visa validity for Thai visitors.

Thai passport holders visiting Cambodia by land will now have their stay limited to seven days, down from 14 days, while those with border passes will see their stay reduced from 15 days to seven days.

In response, Thailand has also reduced the allowable stay for Cambodian visitors entering by land to seven days from the previous 60 days for passport holders and from 15 days for those with border passes. However, Cambodian visitors arriving by air can still stay for up to 60 days.

Meanwhile, starting today, June 10, Cambodia will extend Thai visitors’ stay by air from 14 to 60 days, as initially planned.

Photo of Nikorndej Balankura courtesy of KhaoSod English

Nikorndej, Director General of the Department of Information, stated that the duration of these reciprocal visa measures is uncertain as neither country has set a specific timeframe.

“Both sides have not set how long this will continue. I think that both can discuss the extension when the situation improves. At this time, the issue is not a priority.”

Nikorndej further mentioned that Thai security officials would propose to the National Security Council of Thailand to cease electricity and Internet services to Cambodian regions hosting casinos and scam centres. Additionally, there are plans to control the supply of products that could be misused for technological or transnational crimes in Cambodia, reported Bangkok Post.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed hope that both nations would pursue peaceful and long-term solutions through bilateral channels, including their Joint Boundary Committee, which is scheduled to meet in five days.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

