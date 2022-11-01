Connect with us

Pattaya

Chinese man in Pattaya has finger cut off, allegedly by gang who held him captive

image

Published

 on 

image
Photo by The Pattaya News.

Pattaya Police say that a Chinese man had his finger cut off by a ransom gang who held him captive. The man, 41 year old Ren Haibd, suddenly disappeared at midnight on October 30, according to his Thai girlfriend, 20 year old Alisara Supasiribundit.

Alisara said that Ren and his car were both gone. She said Ren’s brother contacted her the next morning and told her that Ren had been kidnapped. The brother showed Alisara a video clip of the Chinese man Ren tied up with duct tape over his eyes and his finger getting cut off and bleeding heavily, The Pattaya News reported.

The video was sent to Ren’s brother with a ransom demand for freeing him. Some outlets reported that the demand was 30 million baht, while others reported it was 30 million yuan, equal to about 150 million baht. 

Alisara and Ren’s brother transferred 50,000 baht three times to the suspect through a cryptocurrency exchange totalling 150,000 baht.

Chon Buri police and Pattaya Tourist Police found Ren at a house in the  Nong Prue sub-district of Bang Lamung district, with his pinky finger chopped off, police said. Ren was rushed to a hospital. 

Ren’s car was found near the Mabprachan Reservoir, and forensic officers were collecting fingerprints in the house and the car to track down the culprits. A news anchor for Channel 3 has posted an update on Facebook, saying that the ring leader has been caught at a condo in Bangkok’s Ekkamai area.

 

image

image

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

image

