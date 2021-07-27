Pattaya
American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
A 33 year old American man was recently charged for not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya. Earlier this month, the expat and another foreign resident got into a heated argument at the soft opening of Taco Bell over whether to wear face masks while in line to order at the fast-food restaurant.
After being confronted about not wearing a mask, the American shot back at an older expat, telling him to go “f*** a prostitute” and threatening to beat him up. Videos of the incident were widely shared on social media. Thailand’s Immigration Bureau decided to step in and take action.
Under emergency measures in place to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, face masks, either cloth or surgical, are required in public places in all of Thailand’s 77 provinces. According to an official revision of the rule published in the Royal Gazette last month, detailing the range of fines, the first offence for not wearing a mask carries a 1,000 baht fine. The second offence fine ranges from 1,000 baht to up to 10,000 baht, depending on the situation. The third is up to 20,000 baht.
Prior to the revision, the rule was an up to 20,000 baht fine for not wearing a mask. In April, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was fined 6,000 baht for not wearing a mask at a Cabinet meeting. A photo of the prime minister at the meeting was shared on social media, drew criticism from the public and the police later formally charged Prayut for violating the mask mandate.
Reports don’t mention how much the American in Pattaya was fined. In a live press briefing streamed on Facebook, the Immigration Bureau said officers from the bureau as well as from the Chon Buri provincial police went to the man’s condo where the expat allegedly admitted that he was the same person in the video, the Thai media outlet Naew Na reported.
Reports say officers detained the man and took him to the local police station where he was formally charged with “unhygienic activity potentially spreading a dangerous infection” for not wearing a mask. The charge is listed under Section 34 of Thailand’s Communicable Disease Control Act.
Back in April, during the start of the recent wave of infections with new disease control measures being imposed to curb the spread, Phuket’s vice governor singled out people he called “problem foreigners” who don’t wear face masks in public. The Phuket government even made a 2-step plan to deal with expats who refuse to wear a mask. First, local officials met to make sure regulations are clear and to launch a public campaign to raise awareness. Step 2 in their plan was to prosecute anyone who broke the mandate.
Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, in February of 2020, when the country was still open to international tourism, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul criticised foreign tourists who do not wear face masks, or refuse to wear them when offered for free by the government, saying those foreigners “should be kicked out.”
“All farangs, those tourists… that’s something the embassies should be notified about and the public as well that are not wearing masks.”
“We’re handing them out and they still refuse. They need to be kicked out of Thailand!”
The minister later apologised for the comments, while still reiterating that foreigners should wear face masks. But about a month later, the minister made more xenophobic comments about foreigners not wearing face masks, adding that “many farang dress dirty and don’t shower.”
This took place on Tuesday afternoon at Taco Bell in # Pattaya
Part 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/VAelBDDMzl
— Stickboy Bangkok (@StickboyBangkok) July 7, 2021
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
GMT | Covid update, monkey business, Thai gold | July 27
Travel bubble plans abandoned amid global spread of Delta variant
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Over 66 people arrested in police raid at Pattaya beach club
Government under increasing pressure to share details of vaccine procurement deals
Covid patients with positive antigen test no longer need PCR test prior to treatment
Thai tourism likely to hit rock bottom this year
Tuesday Covid Update: 14,150 new cases and 118 deaths
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
Singapore plans to vaccinate 80%, reopen with quarantine-free travel by September
Pattaya suspects arrested for live streaming breaking curfew
Sinovac/AstraZeneca highly effective, according to Thai research
Phuket vice governor says “Sandbox” tourists aren’t scared off by Covid situation
Ministry of Education seeks 21.6 billion education subsidy
The ‘infodemic’ – interview with Helen Petousis-Harris about Covid misinformation
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
Sandbox traveller escaped to Chon Buri, faces prosecution
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
- Thailand4 days ago
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
- Bangkok4 days ago
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
- World3 days ago
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Surat Thani announces new Covid-19 measures for Samui Plus