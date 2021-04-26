Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket’s vice governor has stirred the pot by singling out, what he described as, “problem foreigners” who weren’t wearing their mask in public. Over the past week there has been renewed attention to the wearing of masks at all times even though it’s actually been part of Thailand’s emergency decree since April last year. And while there has been wide use of masks over the last year there may have been a dropping off of serious mask wearing at all times in recent months.
But, I have to say, the VAST majority of all people in Thailand have been wearing their masks whilst in public over the past year.
There are a few problem foreigners. There are also plenty of problem Thais who have occasionally erred in the mask-wearing department. The intentional, and malicious non wearing of masks, has been very rare in Thailand. But, really, we’re talking about a tiny percentage. I haven’t seen too many foreign Karen’s or the male equivalent in my travels.
If you want to talk about the non-wearing of masks, just look at the pub and club scene over the past few months. In just about all the photos of parties and club events the battle is to find anyone actually wearing a mask.
Bangkok
Entertainment venues linked to majority of Covid-19 cases in Bangkok
Bars and nightclubs are linked to the majority of Covid-19 cases reported in Bangkok over the past month. Data from Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration show that nearly two-thirds of the recent wave of Covid-19 infections in Bangkok traced back to entertainment venues.
In late February, Bangkok was reclassified from a “red” zone to an “orange” zone, allowing alcohol to be served again and bars to reopen, as long as they closed by 11pm each night, although some venues stayed open past 11pm. Nightlife in Bangkok was nearly back to normal last month, with some nightclubs and bars operating until 2am. In late March, new Covid-19 clusters were reported in Bangkok’s Thong Lor nightlife district and many of the patients had hopped from venue to venue.
2,227 Covid-19 infections in Bangkok are linked to entertainment venues followed by 278 linked to family clusters and 203 linked to workplace clusters, according to the CCSA. 199 cases in Bangkok are linked to other provinces and 89 cases are linked to quarantine facilities.
Other cases in Bangkok include…
- 78 cases linked to banquets and ceremonies
- 77 cases linked to hospitals
- 74 cases linked to markets
- 74 cases linked to restaurants
- 55 cases linked to stores
- 32 cases linked to gyms and sports venues
- 22 cases linked to the police station
- 17 cases linked to educational institutions
- 11 cases linked to prisons
- 10 cases linked to religious places
- 9 cases linked to condominiums
- 9 cases linked beauty salons, massage shops and spas
- 6 cases linked to public transportation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 2,048 new Covid-19 infections and 8 deaths
2,048 new Covid-19 cases and 8 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Department of Disease Control. The total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is 57,508. The death toll is now at 148 since the start of the outbreak in Thailand. There are now 25,767 active cases, including 20,461 in hospitals and the other 5,306 being treated in field hospitals. 563 people are in critical condition and 150 patients are on ventilators.
Out of the new cases, 901 were reported in Bangkok. 110 cases were reported in Samut Prakan, which is just southeast of Bangkok. 97 cases were reported in Nonthaburi, a suburb outside Bangkok. 104 cases were reported in Chon Buri and 84 in Chiang Mai.
The new Covid-related fatalities include…
- 61 year old man from Pathum Thani who had diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.
- 45 year old man in Bangkok died who had no pre-existing conditions. The cause of death was acute kidney failure.
- 24 year old Thai man from Udon Thani who was diagnosed with lymphoma.
- 92 year old man from Chaiyaphum who was diagnosed with heart disease.
- 63 year old man from Yala who had been suffering from chronic kidney disease.
- 52 year old woman from Bangkok who was diagnosed with hyperthyroid and high blood pressure
- 57 year old woman from Bangkok who suffered from spinal disk herniation.
- 60 years old man from Bangkok who had high blood pressure.
Recently, there has been a number of clusters around the country, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.
“In Bangkok, there had been at least 5 small clusters popping up in the past days and each of those 5 clusters had at least 50 cases of Covid-positive persons.”
Natapanu says many of the new Covid-19 patients were infected by family members.
In other related news, the province of Surat Thani, including the 3 Gulf islands of Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao, have imposed similar closures of business to the ones in Bangkok. The announcement says that you must do quarantine if you travel from a red zone. Residents are also being asked to “stay home from 10pm-4am”.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Minister says he’s going nowhere as opposition calls for his resignation
Thailand’s Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is defying calls for his resignation over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Members of the opposition Move Forward Party have slammed the government over how it has dealt with the third wave of Covid-19, as infections and deaths rise across the country. Critics say the current administration was not adequately prepared for a resurgence of the virus and accuse the government of negligence.
The national vaccine rollout has also come in for criticism, with opposition politicians saying the procurement of an adequate number of doses has been too slow. In addition, patients in some parts of the country are dying at home as a result of a shortage of hospital beds. The party has insisted Anutin must resign immediately as a result.
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post reports that Anutin has apologised for the death of an 85 year old woman who died of Covid-19 at her home in the Bang Kholaem district of the capital while waiting for a hospital bed. 6 elderly people at the same shophouse complex also tested positive for the virus and experts say unless urgent action is taken, more people could end up dying at home. It’s understood that some patients are also opting to stay at home rather than seek hospital treatment, a decision that is putting other family members at risk.
Just days after the petition site Change.org returned to Thai computer screens after a 6-month ban, a new petition calling for Anutin’s resignation has already attracted over 159,000 signatures at the time of writing. A group calling itself “Mor Mai Thon” is behind the petition and insists the Health Minister must step aside and allow a more capable replacement to take over.
For his part, Anutin says he believes he’s managing the situation as well as he possibly can.
“I’ve put in my best effort in everything I’ve done.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
