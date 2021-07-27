Dying Samut Prakan mother tells daughters to go to orphanage

Yesterday, 2 young girls had to be rescued from their home in Samut Prakan, a province south of Bangkok. They had watched their mother die of Covid and would later test positive for Covid themselves. The dying mother told her daughters to go to an orphanage.

The 2 young girls were ages 7 and 9. The unnamed 9 year old says her mother had worked as a home masseuse. Further, that as her mom was dying, she told her daughters to go to an orphanage so at least someone could take care of them.

3 days prior to her death, the mother had developed severe symptoms such as chest pains, breathing difficulties, and coughing up blood.

A neighbor had previously taken the mother to a hospital. However, the mother died the next day leaving her daughters to be orphans. Rescue workers went to the house to collect the mother’s body. They also tested the daughters for Covid and make arrangements to bring them to a hospital.

It is not known if the mother was receiving any type of medical treatment after going to the hospital or if she was waiting for a hospital bed. Hospital beds are in increasingly high demand as daily Covid infection rates continue to climb throughout the country. Previously, Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered 1,500 extra field hospitals in central Thailand. Last month it was reported that some Bangkok hospitals were no longer testing for Covid because they were running out of beds.

Further, a total of 4 people have already been found dead in Bangkok street and people dying at home while they wait for a hospital bed is becoming more and more common.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

