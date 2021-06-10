Fines for not wearing face masks range from 1,000 baht to 20,000 baht

In the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 in Thailand, wearing a face mask is mandatory in public. Earlier announcements said those who do not wear a mask while in a public place could face a fine of up to 20,000 baht. An official revision of the rule was recently published in the Royal Gazette detailing the range of fines.

According to the Royal Gazette, face masks that are either a surgical type or a cloth mask must be properly worn in public places. The first offence carries a fine of 1,000 baht. The second offence carries a fine that could range from 1,000 baht to 10,000 baht, depending on the situation. The third offence carries a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

Last month, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was fined 6,000 baht for not wearing a mask after the prime minister posted a photo on his Facebook page from a Cabinet meeting at the Government House. Many criticised Prayut for not wearing a mask. He later removed the photo and paid the fine.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

