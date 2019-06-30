What to do with Thailand’s elephants? | The Thaiger

Opinion
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
The goring of an Italian tourist in February 2019, whilst elephant riding in Phang Nga, was just another sad example attracting focus on the practice of providing elephants for tourists to ride. Plenty of elephant rides remain popular for tourists around Thailand and there is still plenty of demand, particularly from some international travellers.
There is a long history and tradition of Thailand using elephants as beasts of burden, but recent incidents between elephants, mahouts and tourists – especially in a tourism situation – are attracting more interest from animal rights activists and western tourists who prefer to avoid these sorts of rides.
Many of the elephants can live up to 60 years, though usually less, and are capable of ‘working’ for 40 years of their lives. Now the rain foresting logging in Thailand has been largely banned, the elephants that used to work in this industry are unemployed, as are the elephant’s mahout.
In Bangkok, up to a decade ago, it was quite common to see elephants around the streets with their mahouts begging for food. Many others have found ’employment’ around the country taking tourists for rides on their back.
Some western tourists are keen to see Thailand’s elephants relieved of their work and prefer to see them either in elephant sanctuaries, where the beasts are cared for and the contact with humans is limited, or ‘set free’, although where to release them remains unresolved.
“There are thought to be less than 5,000 elephants left in Thailand, yet a whopping 4,000 of them are captive. The latter still need to be fed and exercised, and financially support their mahout,” explains journalist Sara Reid in a Lonely Planet article.
“Following Thailand’s 1989 ban on using elephants for logging, many mahouts claim that without charging tourists for rides and shows, they would starve alongside their charges – which alone cost a minimum of 1,000 baht (US$32) per day to feed properly.”
The Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) was founded in 2001 and provides full-time care for almost 1000 wild animals. They have rescued over 5,000 wild animals over 14 years ago. They manage two wildlife rescue centres, one in Thailand and one in Laos, employing 115 staff members and 60 volunteers.
Here’s a story about visiting an elephant sanctuary in Phuket.
And another about a camp in Chiang Mai.
But the challenges remain for the elephants. The cost of keeping and feeding elephants is high – they eat a LOT – and there is still demand from some tourist markets for elephant rides and closer interaction with the beats.
So, for now, most of the sanctuary-style attractions remain privately funded, through visitations and donations.
What do you think is a practical and sustainable solution for Thailand’s elephants?
More information about Thailand's elephants HERE.
Elephant 1, Car 0…
Bangkok
OPINION: A sad, but inevitable, farewell to The Nation daily
Sad news that after 48 years, The Nation Multimedia Group is shutting up shop on its daily newspaper.
It’s final edition hit news stands around Thailand today (June 28).
It wasn’t entirely unexpected and is a decision that every newspaper has either already made, is constantly reviewing or will have to make in the future, probably soon. The Nation Multimedia Group’s CEO maintained that there would be no reductions in editorial staff. When these announcements are made there is always promises of a rosy online future and no reductions in staff. In reality there has to be a reduction in staff to make the transition from paper to online fiscally possible.
For The Nation it was somewhat of a perfect storm of problems that precipitated yesterday’s announcement to go online-only.
Thailand’s expat and english-speaking demographic is changing. The numbers of English-speaking expats is dropping but the numbers of non English-speaking expats is growing. The same is reflected in the tourist mix passing through the Kingdom these days. It’s just an evolutionary transition that’s also reflected in the nationalities buying property in Thailand.
A hard core of expats, some of The Nation’s devout readers, are also finding it increasingly difficult to stay in Thailand. Take a long-term British expat for example, living happily on their UK pension and spending long days by the beach. With the British pound plunging against the Thai baht the real cost of living has gone up, a lot, for many of these long-termers. Then add the steadily rising costs of living in Thailand and new requirements for long-stay visas and the long days at the beach are getting more expensive and more complex.
Then
The expat mix is also getting a lot younger. You guessed it, younger people are more inclined to read their news and seek information online.
Finally, the advertising revenue for newspapers is getting very thin on the ground. Newspaper advertising is expensive, non-intuitive and certainly not ‘real time’ as demanded by both readers and advertisers now. Business owners are moving away from newspaper ads when, for a fraction of the cost, they can directly target THEIR customers with an online ad. AND it’s totally measurable – more eyeballs on their product for a fraction of the cost.
The strong baht, falling exports and political uncertainty are also eating into business advertising spend and confidence as well.
There’s also a lot more choice for advertisers these days as the revenue creeps away from the old triumvirate of press, radio and TV. At the same time online platform traffic soars in numbers and new platforms and innovations get added every day.
Now
The Nation’s daily paper is just another victim of the relentless technological march.
The people (me included) who used to make it a daily habit to trawl through the pages of the dailies are getting older, moving across to the online platforms, simply dying or leaving Thailand. At the same time a few thousand smartphones will be bought today bringing almost instantaneous news to their screens, along with hundreds of choices of media, opinions, formats and, yes, advertisements.
The sight of people travelling on public transport, or walking around, heads buried in their screens is scary to us ‘old-timers’. But the smartphone, and to a lesser extent tablets, laptops and desktops, is where people will increasingly source just about everything they need to know. They will ‘choose’ what they want to read, not some editor’s view of the world or slanted choices of news to publish.
It’s a sad day when any venerable banner, like The Nation, has to cease publishing but we, the consumers, have already determined their fate, and the fate of the remaining newspapers in Thailand, by making the move online. The publishers are adjusting to the new technology as well and following the new money-trail.
The Thaiger has an editorial partnership with the Nation Multimedia Group.
Opinion
Poll – Will the Thai Baht rise or fall (compared to other currencies)?
Yesterday The Thaiger polled our Facebook readers asking them…
“Will the Thai baht continue to rise in value against many of the western currencies? Or has it peaked?”
Your responses were very mixed but the result was a slight leaning towards the baht dropping, but only by 52% to 48%, from 585 votes. Thanks for participating!
Here are few of the responses (edited) ….
• A currency will always peak at some occasions due to the economic safety of that country. But unfortunately a strong Baht will make exports to other countries more expensive which could lead to countries going to other countries where their money goes further. The Thai economy is also dependent on tourism which a strong Baht will lead to more expensive holidays for foreign tourists. This could also lead to a shrinking of the economy. – Graeme B
For a country that relies so heavily on tourism and exports, an over inflated, domestically propped up currency is a very risky fiscal strategy. There was a 5.8% drop in Thai exports in May, this is a HUGE number, and alarm bells should be well and truly ringing. A lot of people linked the fall of the GBP to Brexit…. Although not great for FX, the effect on British exports has been seismic. – Simon H
Scottie blamed the rise of the Thai baht on the ‘R’ word…
• At the moment the west doesn’t want to use the R word. But that’s what it is, it’s a recession. It will get worse before it improves. – Scottie C
Matt links a lot of the local currency movement to China’s economy…
• Depends if China keeps draining the world of money in trade. If they do, THB goes up. If world finally pushes back, there is a correction in Thailand. Sadly, Thailand is now one of the largest proxies for constant Chinese credit creation. Suvarnabhumi 2.0 is basically being built for China to come deliver money. – Matt S
• Thailand is more expensive than the UK, many people how holidaying in Cambodia 🇰🇭 and Vietnam 🇻🇳 much more for your money. – David H
Anthony was perhaps closer to the truth…
• I wish I knew. – Anthony L
And Malcolm gave an answer without giving an answer…
• Watch this space, I am sure something will happen in the next six months, the question is what? – Malcolm N
Opinion
Deputy Thai PM rattled by students’ Wai Khru anti-junta protests
“It takes a child to see the junta has no clothes” – Opinion by The Nation
At a north-east school, and another in Phitsanulok last week, secondary students used the Wai Khru tradition to design the floral offerings given to teachers with an anti-junta theme. The soft protest from students drew criticism from conservatives, including the deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan. The Nation have penned this response…
No one can be surprised that Deputy PM Prawit was unnerved by children’s free expression during semester-opening ceremonies.
Read The Thaiger story about the incident HERE.
Those who fear the free expression of children also fear the future. Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan was among “respected elders” unnerved last week by the political views expressed in pedestals designed by high school students.
Students across the country, from northeastern Nong Khai province to Phitsanulok and southern Trang, were paying respect to their teachers by displaying independent thought in ceremonies to mark the start of the semester.
Traditionally, each student prepares a display of joss stick, candle and flowers, while each class creates a pedestal tray to place before their teacher.
This year, many of the pedestal trays drew their themes from political events – including the scandal over Prawit’s multimillion-baht luxury watch collection.
Read the rest of the editorial from The Nation HERE.
