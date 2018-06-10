Chiang Mai
Visiting the Elephant Sanctuary Park in Chiang Mai
At the end of last year, I had the opportunity to travel for more than three months through Southeast Asia. I have already stated my travel plans before, and now the time has come where I want to recap on visiting the Elephant Jungle Sanctuary in Chiang Mai. It was hands down one of the best experiences in my life and I want to share this awesome day I had with you. All of the following images have been taken with my FujiX100F.
The Elephant Jungle Sanctuary in Chiang Mai
I would like to describe my actual day at the Elephant Jungle Sanctuary in Chiang Mai.
There are a lot of different elephant sanctuaries that you can go to and offer a great service. I visited the Elephant Jungle Paradise Park, which has been recommended by my Airbnb host. This sanctuary has a 4.9 Star rating out of over 500 reviews on Facebook, which should tell you that they really offer a great experience.
I was living a little outside of Chiang Mai and the day began very early when a Tuk-Tuk driver drove me to the city of Chiang Mai. There I was already greeted by the driver of the sanctuary which would lead us to the paradise park.
All the sanctuaries are located in the mountains and driving there takes about two hours from Chiang Mai. On the way there, we also had the opportunity to visit a local market, which was a nice change since a lot of places in Chiang Mai are already very adapted to the tourism. The drive to the elephant sanctuary was an experience itself. A lot of the roads were under maintenance or construction work and driving there was already very exciting.
As we arrived, we changed our clothes and were provided traditional tops that should calm the elephants. That morning, I learned that elephants have terrible eye-sight and the purpose of the clothing should be to make them more familiar with new visitors.
After the introduction and the Do’s & Dont’s, we were led to the first feeding ground. There the elephants already patiently waited behind the small log railing. Every elephant has its own caretaker and the caretaker also provide the extra food to the elephants. While the elephants are not forced to wait behind the railings, it is their usual daily routine which is rewarded with food.
Not long after, the elephants left the railings and roamed freely among us visitors. There we could feed them very closely and take pictures. Keep in mind though that these are still wild and powerful animals. Although they are very gentle, they can still hurt by accident.
This is especially for the newborn which was also in the middle of the action. Only a few months old, its idea of playing with us was a little too rough and it wanted to prove that it is the stronger of us too with playful headbutts.
The elephant group also split at some point and single elephants were left into the jungle, while others were still eager to be fed or played with a tire.
Following the first feeding session, our group was lead to the waterfall and base camp of the elephant sanctuary. There we had a fantastic lunch consisting of local meals and fruits.
After finishing our own lunch, we prepared some snacks for the elephants that we could feed them later. What was great was that everyone was involved in preparing the food and our guide also explained what the elephants eat. In general, the tour was not only really entertaining but also educational at times without being boring.
To help the elephants out, we got in the mud and essentially bathed there too. We rubbed the mud on the elephants and feeling the thick skin was awesome and much different than I had anticipated. The elephants were thankful and “showered” us in mud too. Yes, they were basically inhaling the muddy water and spraying it at us with their trunks. Seeing the elephants having fun and being close to them is so much better than seeing them lying down lazily in a zoo.
Now we were all dirty from the mud, but luckily there is a natural shower in the form of the waterfall. So we got back to our camp and cleaned ourselves and soon after, the elephants were joining us too. In the small river, we splashed buckets full of water at them until they were cleaned as well.
This pretty much concluded the whole day which lasted from the morning till the evening. It was everything I looked forward too and much more. I am no expert, but to me, the elephants were genuinely happy, didn’t show any aggressive behavior and were very well kept.
In the morning, I recall that there was about a handful of elephants and for the evening apparently only two were eager to go to the mud bath. At the very morning, there was also the birth of another elephant calve, which were kept safe and away from the visitor’s area.
All of the people working there were really interested in the well-being of the elephants. The caretakers were providing food but didn’t force the elephants to perform tricks or other unnatural behavior.
To conclude my trip, I can only recommend to visit an elephant jungle sanctuary Yourself. Have a look at Tripadvisor or Facebook before booking one and you will have gained some good insight into the work of the sanctuary. In general, look out for sanctuaries that explicitly state that the elephants are not for riding, as this will be a good indicator that the place does care for the elephants and not the tourists.
The trip was truly an experience for life and I can’t state enough how great of a trip it was. Please stay away from conventional tourism businesses where elephants are used for riding or show tricks and support these animal-friendly places.
To read Sebastian’s full article and some tips on ethical travelling, click HERE.
I am Sebastian Jacobitz, a 29 year old hobby Street Photographer from Berlin, capturing the everyday life in this city. Streetbounty has been founded with the idea to share my learning experience in Street Photography and to inspire others to follow this difficult genre of photography.
Find out more about Sebastian and his work HERE.
Chiang Mai
Small guest-houses and hotels closing down across Chiang Mai
Hotels, from small to medium size, are closing down across Chaing Mai following recent crackdowns and enforcement of the Hotel Act. Similar crackdowns are underway across the country this week, notably in Krabi as well. About 100 protesters have staged protests outside City Hall demanding that their issues be raised with the Tourism Ministry and the Thai PM.
Small and medium hotel owners say they have no other choice that to protest at the City Hall.
One of the protester’s signs said… “For 13 years we have paid tax on this hotel, but now we are illegal. This is what we get.”
Operators are also calling on authorities to designate Chiang Mai City as a ‘Special Economic Zone’ for Tourism and legalise them as an alternative to make them comply with the Hotel Act.
Since June 7 a large number of guesthouses and smaller accommodation providers around the city have been closing down. Amnard Duangsing, owner of a small guesthouse, told CityNews that police have been relentlessly enforcing the Hotel Act, forcing many entrepreneurs to shut down their businesses.
“We’re incapable of meeting the strict rules and regulations that are aimed at large, multinational hotels.”
ChiangMaiCityLife.com reports that a network of accommodation service entrepreneurs who already filed a petition last month to Lawyers Council Under the Royal Patronage, Chiang Mai Office, are now planning to file another request to several authorities including the Prime Minister Office, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Tourism and Sports and to the governor of Chiang Mai via the Damrongdhama Centre to postpone the enforcement and seek a solution.
Another of the small guesthouse owners, forced to shutdown, gave an example of one of one of the rules that were, in many cases, impossible to comply with. He said that the rules that requires every accommodation business to have at least 15% green space, but as small business operators in a dense town, there is hardly any space left, with many guest houses using town houses that have almost no green space whatsoever.
The operator said it was costly to renovate properties to meet standards, including 30 per cent green space and fire exits – and there was no guarantee that the improved facilities would get the state’s seal of approval anyway.
Many of the protesters remarked that having one Act covering all accommodation from 300 room hotels down to small guesthouses, was too restrictive and that the Act needed to be brought up to date to reflect the smaller hotels and guesthouses as well as the large multinational brands.
SOURCE: ChiangMaiCityLife.com
Chiang Mai
NBTC been told to clean up the overhead cabling mess
PHOTO The Nation
Last year PM Prayut Chan-o-cha declared war on Thailand’s overhead electric cabling signalling provincial governments to get their overhead house in order. The clean up has been complicated by the many services that run their systems overhead – cable TV, electricity suppliers, internet and telecom providers.
Now the Nation Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) has been tasked to co-ordinate and tidy up electrical wiring around Chiang Mai.
On June 6, the Director General of the The Nation Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission, Chiang Mai Office, Monchai Na Lampoon, signalled the start the project on Mahidol Road near the airport intersection where authorities have received complaints from resident about the untidy wires.
The Chiang Mai NBTC office will co-ordinate overhead wiring clean ups in over 140 locations across the city.
Chiang Mai
Now, THAT’S a mushroom!
Doi Tao, south of Chiang Mai, is where a five year old has found a giant mushroom, known locally as ‘hed jan’.
Local villagers from the Ban Ko Luang, Pong Thung in Doi Tao were astonished when a five year old local, called Bell, turned up at home with an enormous mushroom on his shoulder that he says he collected from the forest.
Chiangmaicitylife.com reports that the mushroom was identified as hed jan, an edible mushroom that usually grows on good soil in clumps. It can be cooked in number of ways such as fried, in a tom yam soup, raw in a spicy salad or in a larb. There will be plenty of hed jan to go around in the village today – or for the next few days.
