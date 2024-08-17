Young boy found abandoned on Koh Samui beach sparks outrage (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A young boy was found sleeping alone on a beach on Koh Samui, abandoned by his father. A TikTok user, @chawavepetprom, shared a distressing clip revealing the boy’s dire circumstances.

The incident occurred yesterday on a beach in Koh Samui, as @chawavepetprom discovered the boy, known as Kao, lying on the sand in a dangerous and unlit area.

“Dirty clothes can be washed. Dirty bodies can be bathed. But what do you do with a dirty mind? Even dogs and chickens don’t abandon their young. This message is for the boy’s father.”

While collecting driftwood to decorate a shrimp pond, the Tiktok user stumbled upon Kao and gently woke him up. The young boy, groggy and disoriented, revealed that he lived in the same community as the man. They agreed to meet the next day at Kao’s home.

The following day, the good Samaritan drove to Kao’s house only to find a dilapidated structure filled with trash and dirt, lacking basic amenities like water and electricity. Inside, there was no sign of Kao, only his mother and a baby, both in poor condition. The baby had mosquito bites all over their body and was lying without clothes. The sight of the house’s condition was heartbreaking.

Kao’s mother appeared incoherent and disconnected, speaking in a way that was difficult to understand. Neighbours provided more context, explaining that Kao’s family was living in extreme poverty. His father had left the mother and started a new family elsewhere on Koh Samui, never returning to support or care for his children. This neglect and possible abuse might explain why Kao often slept outside, reported KhaoSod.

