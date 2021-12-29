Wednesday Covid Update: 2,575 new cases; provincial totals

17 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,647 with 21,553 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 2,575 new Covid-19 cases and 2,695 recoveries. There are now 33,502 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 40 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,217,287 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,188,424 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 103,439,403 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 68,981 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 197,635 received their second dose, and 197,528 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 358

Samut Prakan – 84

Chon Buri – 191

Samut Sakhon – 27

Nonthaburi – 30

Songkhla – 62

Yala – 27

Rayong -17

Pattani -24

Pathum Thani -34

Narathiwat -18

Ratchaburi -24

Nakhon Pathom -18

Chachoengsao -30

Nakhon Si Thammarat -63

Saraburi -27

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya -31

Nakhon Ratchasima -57

Phetchaburi -13

Tak -42

Kanchanaburi -28

Surat Thani -30

Chanthaburi -6

Khon Kaen -68

Ubon Ratchathani -73

Chiang Mai -56

Udon Thani -28

Surin -9

Buriram -24

Lop Buri -9

Sisaket -22

Prachuap Khiri Khan -40

Phuket -30

Sa Kaeo -11

Prachin Buri -44

Nakhon Sawan -26

Suphan Buri -14

Chumphon -40

Roi Et -32

Trang -47

Maha Sarakham -47

Ang Thong -1

Samut Songkhram -2

Nakhon Nayok -19

Phetchabun -37

Chaiyaphum -2

Ranong -4

Phatthalung -37

Kalasin -65

Krabi -36

Kamphaeng Phet -12

Sakon Nakhon -14

Trat -25

Phitsanulok -48

Sukhothai -3

Yasothon -5

Satun -35

Phang Nga -34

Phichit -None

Nakhon Phanom -2

Chiang Rai -20

Uttaradit -5

Nong Bua Lam Phu -None

Nong Khai -4

Loei -5

Uthai Thani -None

Sing Buri -1

Amnat Charoen -1

Lamphun -9

Lampang -36

Chai Nat -5

Nan -16

Mukdahan -11

Phayao -13

Bueng Kan -10

Phrae -8

Mae Hong Son -33